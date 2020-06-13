150 Apartments for rent in Ellicott City, MD with balcony
Ellicott City: George Washington slept here. So did Henry Clay, Davy Crockett, Robert E. Lee, H.L. Mencken and Washington Irving. Scores of historical figures have stopped by Ellicott City; whos next?
Consistently ranked by Money Magazine as one of the "Top 10 Best Places to Live" along with its sister city, Columbia, Ellicott City is lauded for its rich history, charming downtown, arts and cultural offerings, variety of housing options, and thriving job market. A diverse demographic of workers from the Fort Meade Army base and National Security Agency are joined by commuters to Baltimore and Washington, D.C., both of which are within an hours drive or train ride. Throw in affordable housing and excellent schools, and Ellicott City, one of the nations most prosperous towns, becomes an ideal living environment for its population of nearly 70,000. Why not become a part of it?
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Ellicott City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.