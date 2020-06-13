Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:17 AM

150 Apartments for rent in Ellicott City, MD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ...
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
28 Units Available
The Elms at Montjoy
4900 Walking Stick Rd, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,849
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,802
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,741
1520 sqft
Modern living within minutes of Highway 100. Planned community with a pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Pet-friendly property. In-unit amenities include fireplace, walk-in closets and laundry. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
8 Units Available
The Elms at Fall Run
8401 Oakton Ln, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,576
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,976
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1250 sqft
The beautiful and secluded community offers residents a tennis court, hot tub, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments equipped with fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Route 100 also provides easy access to just about everything.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:19am
2 Units Available
Plum Tree
3463 Plum Tree Dr, Ellicott City, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,091
851 sqft
Plum Tree Apartments is in a fantastic Howard County apartment location. This community has planned events and a very attentive staff taking care of you.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
18 Units Available
Orchard Meadows Apartment Homes
3421 Sonia Trail, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,685
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
957 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in Ellicott City with easy access to Baltimore and Washington, DC, via major thoroughfares. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, fire pit and yoga studio. Access to Columbia Pike and Kaiser Park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Ellicott Grove Apartments
3005 Oak Green Cir, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,355
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
967 sqft
Near downtown Baltimore, these apartment homes boast spacious layouts, in-home laundry and plentiful closet space. Community amenities include a pool, a gym and a fire pit. Just off Baltimore National Pike, minutes from Columbia Pike.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
Alta at Regency Crest
3305 Oak West Dr, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,760
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community with updated amenities including a picnic area, business center, clubhouse, and pool. New fitness center. Stunning interior furnishings, including high ceilings, hardwood floors, and large closets. Furnished.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Orchard Park
3113 Pine Orchard Ln, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,642
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near shopping and parks. Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with fireplaces, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and walk-in closets. Community has 24-hour maintenance, along with a clubhouse, gym and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Kaiser Park
8120 Randolph Way, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,703
1920 sqft
Near Highway 40, shops and restaurants. Community features two-bedroom apartments and three-bedroom townhomes. Residences come with air conditioning, in-unit laundry and GE kitchen appliances. Common amenities include a coffee bar, clubhouse, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Townes at Pine Orchard
3252 Pine Orchard Ln, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
2000 sqft
The Townes at Pine Orchard is a community located in Ellicott City, MD. These spacious new units feature washer/dryer hookups, plenty of natural light and granite countertops. Located just five miles from local commuter bus routes.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
The Wexley at 100
6081 Otterbein Lane, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,785
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1455 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Charleston Place
3182 Normandy Woods Dr, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
970 sqft
One- and two-bedroom renovated apartments with rich, mocha maple cabinetry. Located between I-70 and I-95 in the historic, close-knit community of Ellicott City. Complex boasts clubhouse and fitness center overlooking the pool.

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9051 Dunloggin Ct
9051 Dunloggin Court, Ellicott City, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
3172 sqft
9051 Dunloggin Ct Available 08/01/20 Spacious 4 BR Single Family in Ellicott City - Spacious 4 BR/3.5 BA Single Family in Ellicott City! Welcoming foyer with wood floors throughout that opens to the separate living room and dining area.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8314 Sunset Drive 1
8314 Sunset Drive, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
Spacious Ellicott City Apartment - Property Id: 11565 Certified Lead Free. Spacious first floor apartment with a separate entrance with a covered patio; in a duplex home. Spacious front and back yards. The Duplex sits on over 1/2 acre of land.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3404 ORANGE GROVE COURT
3404 Orange Grove Court, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1351 sqft
A contemporary townhome in the heart of Ellicott City, 3 finished levels, freshly painted interiors, living room with a box bay window, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and casual dining space with a slider to the elevated deck

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2035 CRESCENT MOON COURT
2035 Crescent Moon Court, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
3023 sqft
Large, well-maintained brick front TH nestled in the sought after golf course community of Waverly Woods, Open Floor Plan with upgrades. 3 bedrooms, 3 full bath & 1 half bath, bedroom/den in basement, soaking tub,fireplace, deck off the kitchen.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3243 SONIA TRAIL
3243 Sonia Trail, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1756 sqft
Well maintained end unit townhome. Freshly painted throughout. Brand new carpet. New Refrigerator. Fully finished basement includes a family room with access to the patio. New Deck on the main level.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3301 DEMIREL WAY
3301 Demirel Way, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1800 sqft
Unit C - 1800 finished sq feet in this 2 level 3bed/1.5 bath apt. Hardwoods, Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer Dryer in Unit. 1st floor features Huge Open Floor Plan, 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Upper HUGE bedroom features walk-in closet & Full Bath.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
9221 STAYMAN DRIVE W
9221 West Stayman Drive, Ellicott City, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
2254 sqft
4 bed- 3 full bath Remodeled in 2017 home with new SS appliances, HVAC, and water heater. Mother-in-law suite on ground level - large office / bedroom , full bath, and kitchenette. Nice size backyard, large patio and shed.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
8886 PAPILLON DRIVE
8886 Papillon Drive, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1830 sqft
Showing on Friday between 9;30-10;30am on 06/05/2020. Remarkably Beautiful End unit Townhouse in Ellicott city! Do not miss this opportunity to rent for 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathroom house with Hardwood floor.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
8709 RIDGE RD
8709 Ridge Road, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
* Rental Applications on ' www.Longandfoster.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2048 CRESCENT MOON COURT
2048 Crescent Moon Court, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2800 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Luxury townhouse in gated community. 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 car garage with golf course view in Waverly Woods community.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3709 LIGON ROAD
3709 Ligon Road, Ellicott City, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,675
2340 sqft
Perfect rancher located on mature tree-lined street in Dunloggin. You will enjoy 1 level living with hardwoods throughout, open living and dining room and lower level finished with additional bonus room to make your own.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3326 COVENTRY COURT DRIVE
3326 Coventry Court Drive, Ellicott City, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
1478 sqft
Well Maintained, Fantastic rancher in Ellicott City. Awesome Schools! Newly refinished hardwood flooring throughout main level , updated kitchen with lots of counter space. Huge Lower Level Rec Room with fire place and recessed lighting.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
9961 OAK LEA CT
9961 Oaklea Court, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Beautifully maintained rancher with fresh paint! French door access to covered deck and fully finished walkout-level basement. Apply Online: https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/9961-Oak-Lea-Court-Ellicott-City-MD-21042-294455373
City Guide for Ellicott City, MD

Ellicott City: George Washington slept here. So did Henry Clay, Davy Crockett, Robert E. Lee, H.L. Mencken and Washington Irving. Scores of historical figures have stopped by Ellicott City; whos next?

Consistently ranked by Money Magazine as one of the "Top 10 Best Places to Live" along with its sister city, Columbia, Ellicott City is lauded for its rich history, charming downtown, arts and cultural offerings, variety of housing options, and thriving job market. A diverse demographic of workers from the Fort Meade Army base and National Security Agency are joined by commuters to Baltimore and Washington, D.C., both of which are within an hours drive or train ride. Throw in affordable housing and excellent schools, and Ellicott City, one of the nations most prosperous towns, becomes an ideal living environment for its population of nearly 70,000. Why not become a part of it?

Having trouble with Craigslist Ellicott City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Ellicott City, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Ellicott City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

