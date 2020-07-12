154 Apartments for rent in Ellicott City, MD with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Orchard Meadows Apartment Homes
3421 Sonia Trail, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,715
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
957 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in Ellicott City with easy access to Baltimore and Washington, DC, via major thoroughfares. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, fire pit and yoga studio. Access to Columbia Pike and Kaiser Park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
14 Units Available
Ellicott Grove Apartments
3005 Oak Green Cir, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,395
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
967 sqft
Near downtown Baltimore, these apartment homes boast spacious layouts, in-home laundry and plentiful closet space. Community amenities include a pool, a gym and a fire pit. Just off Baltimore National Pike, minutes from Columbia Pike.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
32 Units Available
The Elms at Montjoy
4900 Walking Stick Rd, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,545
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,846
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,541
1520 sqft
Modern living within minutes of Highway 100. Planned community with a pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Pet-friendly property. In-unit amenities include fireplace, walk-in closets and laundry. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Townes at Pine Orchard
3252 Pine Orchard Ln, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2000 sqft
The Townes at Pine Orchard is a community located in Ellicott City, MD. These spacious new units feature washer/dryer hookups, plenty of natural light and granite countertops. Located just five miles from local commuter bus routes.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Orchard Park
3113 Pine Orchard Ln, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,615
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near shopping and parks. Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with fireplaces, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and walk-in closets. Community has 24-hour maintenance, along with a clubhouse, gym and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
6 Units Available
The Elms at Fall Run
8401 Oakton Ln, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,609
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,271
1250 sqft
The beautiful and secluded community offers residents a tennis court, hot tub, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments equipped with fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Route 100 also provides easy access to just about everything.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
12 Units Available
Alta at Regency Crest
3305 Oak West Dr, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,760
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community with updated amenities including a picnic area, business center, clubhouse, and pool. New fitness center. Stunning interior furnishings, including high ceilings, hardwood floors, and large closets. Furnished.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Kaiser Park
8120 Randolph Way, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,582
1920 sqft
Near Highway 40, shops and restaurants. Community features two-bedroom apartments and three-bedroom townhomes. Residences come with air conditioning, in-unit laundry and GE kitchen appliances. Common amenities include a coffee bar, clubhouse, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
1 Unit Available
Plum Tree
3463 Plum Tree Dr, Ellicott City, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$998
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Plum Tree Apartments is in a fantastic Howard County apartment location. This community has planned events and a very attentive staff taking care of you.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
The Wexley at 100
6081 Otterbein Lane, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,720
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1455 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Charleston Place
3182 Normandy Woods Dr, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,212
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
970 sqft
One- and two-bedroom renovated apartments with rich, mocha maple cabinetry. Located between I-70 and I-95 in the historic, close-knit community of Ellicott City. Complex boasts clubhouse and fitness center overlooking the pool.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
3254 OLD FENCE RD
3254 Old Fence Road, Ellicott City, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
NO PETS SORRY.. Go to www.Longandfoster.com to make application online. In the drop down menu select FOR SENT... put in property address, select make application. This should be linked by July 14th.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Dorsey Search
9605 TORINO ROAD
9605 Torino Road, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2028 sqft
You will love living in this community and townhome. Close to 29, everything is a short drive away. Shopping is just down the road and dining out in Columbia is less than a fifteen minute drive.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
Dorsey Search
4613 Smokey Wreath Way
4613 Smokey Wreath Way, Ellicott City, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2448 sqft
Welcome home! This is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single-family colonial in the Dorsey Hall neighborhood. This home's features include hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathrooms, spacious bedrooms, and a large finished walk-out basement.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10704 Croydon Court
10704 Croydon Court, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2240 sqft
Immediate Occupancy! - Lovely 3 level town home close to schools & shopping. One car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half baths. Finished basement, deck for entertaining, open floor plan. Well maintained & lots of space. (RLNE3164701)

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
8591 HARVEST VIEW COURT
8591 Harvest View Ct, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1648 sqft
Available for tenant move in mid July. Beautiful light filled end-unit townhouse with garage in Ellicott City's Wheatfield community. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
10701 ENFIELD DRIVE
10701 Enfield Drive, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2048 sqft
Spacious end-unit Townhome, immaculate and beautifully cared for in sought after Waverly Woods 3 BR, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Dorsey Search
4978 DORSEY HALL DRIVE
4978 Dorsey Hall Drive, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1000 sqft
Beautiful Contemporary 2 Bedroom Condo with 2 Full Baths *** Cozy Fireplace between Living/Dining Room *** Washer/Dryer in Condo *** Ceiling Fans *** Private Balcony *** Gleaming Hardwood Floors Window Treatments ***Large Oval tub in Master Bedroom

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
4932 EASTWOOD PLACE
4932 Eastwood Place, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1256 sqft
Cape Cod in Worthington. Top of Culdesac - 3br 2 bath home. Why fight with parking or sharing a party wall when you can have a Single Family house.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
9005 S CHEVROLET DR
9005 Chevrolet Dr, Ellicott City, MD
Studio
$2,170
Great Location. Very Nice building and Unit. Office Space was most recently used as a chiropractic office for years. Currently set up with exam/treatment rooms with large area to the rear. Reception area in front.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
2919 BURROWS LN
2919 Burrows Lane, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
IMMEDIATELY AVAILABLE LUXURY 3BED, 2FULL & 2HALF BATH, 2 CAR GAR TOWNHOME W/3-LEVELS OF LIVING SPACE FOR RENT! EASY ACCESS TO RT 29, 100 AND SHOPPINGS.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
3956 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE
3956 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Charming, Renovated home with 4 bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms on 1 acre of land. Amenities include gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors and French doors. Must See! Open House Saturday 7/11/2020 fro m 1-4.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
10561 OLD ELLICOTT CIRCLE
10561 Old Ellicott Circle, Ellicott City, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2390 sqft
Beautifully maintained & spacious end townhouse. Gourmet kitchen w/granite counter tops, stainless appliances, breakfast bar, & island.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
18 Units Available
Wilde Lake
The Brook at Columbia
5361 Brook Way, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,374
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,642
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1423 sqft
Homes with high ceilings, walk-in closets, wood cabinetry and modern cooking appliances in the kitchen. A gated community with landscaped gardens, a children's play area and outdoor grilling stations, located close to I-95.
City Guide for Ellicott City, MD

Ellicott City: George Washington slept here. So did Henry Clay, Davy Crockett, Robert E. Lee, H.L. Mencken and Washington Irving. Scores of historical figures have stopped by Ellicott City; whos next?

Consistently ranked by Money Magazine as one of the "Top 10 Best Places to Live" along with its sister city, Columbia, Ellicott City is lauded for its rich history, charming downtown, arts and cultural offerings, variety of housing options, and thriving job market. A diverse demographic of workers from the Fort Meade Army base and National Security Agency are joined by commuters to Baltimore and Washington, D.C., both of which are within an hours drive or train ride. Throw in affordable housing and excellent schools, and Ellicott City, one of the nations most prosperous towns, becomes an ideal living environment for its population of nearly 70,000. Why not become a part of it?

Having trouble with Craigslist Ellicott City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ellicott City, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ellicott City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

