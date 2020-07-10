Apartment List
/
MD
/
ellicott city
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:49 PM

124 Apartments for rent in Ellicott City, MD with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
6 Units Available
The Elms at Fall Run
8401 Oakton Ln, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,609
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,271
1250 sqft
The beautiful and secluded community offers residents a tennis court, hot tub, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments equipped with fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Route 100 also provides easy access to just about everything.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
32 Units Available
The Elms at Montjoy
4900 Walking Stick Rd, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,545
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,846
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,541
1520 sqft
Modern living within minutes of Highway 100. Planned community with a pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Pet-friendly property. In-unit amenities include fireplace, walk-in closets and laundry. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
Orchard Meadows Apartment Homes
3421 Sonia Trail, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,715
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
957 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in Ellicott City with easy access to Baltimore and Washington, DC, via major thoroughfares. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, fire pit and yoga studio. Access to Columbia Pike and Kaiser Park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
12 Units Available
Ellicott Grove Apartments
3005 Oak Green Cir, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,440
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
967 sqft
Near downtown Baltimore, these apartment homes boast spacious layouts, in-home laundry and plentiful closet space. Community amenities include a pool, a gym and a fire pit. Just off Baltimore National Pike, minutes from Columbia Pike.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
18 Units Available
Kaiser Park
8120 Randolph Way, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,582
1920 sqft
Near Highway 40, shops and restaurants. Community features two-bedroom apartments and three-bedroom townhomes. Residences come with air conditioning, in-unit laundry and GE kitchen appliances. Common amenities include a coffee bar, clubhouse, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
Plum Tree
3463 Plum Tree Dr, Ellicott City, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$998
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Plum Tree Apartments is in a fantastic Howard County apartment location. This community has planned events and a very attentive staff taking care of you.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Orchard Park
3113 Pine Orchard Ln, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,610
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near shopping and parks. Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with fireplaces, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and walk-in closets. Community has 24-hour maintenance, along with a clubhouse, gym and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
Townes at Pine Orchard
3252 Pine Orchard Ln, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
2000 sqft
The Townes at Pine Orchard is a community located in Ellicott City, MD. These spacious new units feature washer/dryer hookups, plenty of natural light and granite countertops. Located just five miles from local commuter bus routes.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
7 Units Available
The Wexley at 100
6081 Otterbein Lane, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,720
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1455 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
12 Units Available
Alta at Regency Crest
3305 Oak West Dr, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,760
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community with updated amenities including a picnic area, business center, clubhouse, and pool. New fitness center. Stunning interior furnishings, including high ceilings, hardwood floors, and large closets. Furnished.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Charleston Place
3182 Normandy Woods Dr, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,212
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
970 sqft
One- and two-bedroom renovated apartments with rich, mocha maple cabinetry. Located between I-70 and I-95 in the historic, close-knit community of Ellicott City. Complex boasts clubhouse and fitness center overlooking the pool.

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Dorsey Search
9605 TORINO ROAD
9605 Torino Road, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2028 sqft
You will love living in this community and townhome. Close to 29, everything is a short drive away. Shopping is just down the road and dining out in Columbia is less than a fifteen minute drive.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
3437 HARRINGTON DRIVE
3437 Harrington Drive, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1456 sqft
Completely remodeled two level town home that includes fresh paint, new carpet, new refrigerator, new washer dryer, new A/C, new lighting fixtures, granite kitchen counter tops, updated baths, nestled in a family friendly neighborhood, close to

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
8591 HARVEST VIEW COURT
8591 Harvest View Ct, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1648 sqft
Available for tenant move in mid July. Beautiful light filled end-unit townhouse with garage in Ellicott City's Wheatfield community. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
10701 ENFIELD DRIVE
10701 Enfield Drive, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2048 sqft
Spacious end-unit Townhome, immaculate and beautifully cared for in sought after Waverly Woods 3 BR, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Dorsey Search
4978 DORSEY HALL DRIVE
4978 Dorsey Hall Drive, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1000 sqft
Beautiful Contemporary 2 Bedroom Condo with 2 Full Baths *** Cozy Fireplace between Living/Dining Room *** Washer/Dryer in Condo *** Ceiling Fans *** Private Balcony *** Gleaming Hardwood Floors Window Treatments ***Large Oval tub in Master Bedroom

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Dorsey Search
4679 HALLOWED STREAM
4679 Hallowed Stream, Ellicott City, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2018 sqft
This is the Townhome that all renters dream of. The interior is roomy and relaxing. Clients are eager to move in and be a part of the wonderful community of Dorsey Hall. Enjoy all of the amenities that this home has to offer.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2211 JOHN GRAVEL ROAD
2211 John Gravel Road, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1394 sqft
2 bedrooms and 2 full baths! Beautifully maintained main level unit. Granite Counters, Stainless Steel appliances, Gas Cooking, Breakfast Bar, Full size laundry in the unit. 55+ community. This will not last! No Pets and No Smoking allowed.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2919 BURROWS LN
2919 Burrows Lane, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
IMMEDIATELY AVAILABLE LUXURY 3BED, 2FULL & 2HALF BATH, 2 CAR GAR TOWNHOME W/3-LEVELS OF LIVING SPACE FOR RENT! EASY ACCESS TO RT 29, 100 AND SHOPPINGS.

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
3956 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE
3956 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Charming, Renovated home with 4 bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms on 1 acre of land. Amenities include gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors and French doors. Must See! Open House Saturday 7/11/2020 fro m 1-4.
Results within 1 mile of Ellicott City
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 06:05pm
$
19 Units Available
Fairway Hills
Alister Town Center
5331 Columbia Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,507
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1107 sqft
The Mall in Columbia and Town Center Village are easily accessible from this property. Residents can play a round at Fairway Hills Golf Course. Units have fireplaces and walk-in closets. Onsite clubhouse and gym provided.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 06:12pm
19 Units Available
Wilde Lake
The Brook at Columbia
5361 Brook Way, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,374
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1423 sqft
Homes with high ceilings, walk-in closets, wood cabinetry and modern cooking appliances in the kitchen. A gated community with landscaped gardens, a children's play area and outdoor grilling stations, located close to I-95.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
8 Units Available
Oella Mill
840 Oella Ave, Catonsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,144
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,646
976 sqft
These apartments are in a historic building dating back to 1918. Apartments feature exposed brick walls, large, factory-style windows, and designer kitchens. Two-level fitness center, lounge and observation deck provided. Fantastic views.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
3 Units Available
Fairway Hills
Avalon at Fairway Hills
5441 Columbia Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,368
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located a short drive from Route 29 and on the edge of the Fairway Hills Golf Course. Apartments have a fireplace, dishwasher and private laundry facilities. Community includes racquetball court, pool and tennis court.

Similar Pages

Ellicott City 1 BedroomsEllicott City 2 BedroomsEllicott City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEllicott City 3 BedroomsEllicott City Accessible ApartmentsEllicott City Apartments with BalconyEllicott City Apartments with Garage
Ellicott City Apartments with GymEllicott City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEllicott City Apartments with Move-in SpecialsEllicott City Apartments with ParkingEllicott City Apartments with PoolEllicott City Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Ellicott City Cheap PlacesEllicott City Dog Friendly ApartmentsEllicott City Furnished ApartmentsEllicott City Pet Friendly PlacesEllicott City Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College