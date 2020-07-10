/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:49 PM
124 Apartments for rent in Ellicott City, MD with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
6 Units Available
The Elms at Fall Run
8401 Oakton Ln, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,609
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,271
1250 sqft
The beautiful and secluded community offers residents a tennis court, hot tub, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments equipped with fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Route 100 also provides easy access to just about everything.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
32 Units Available
The Elms at Montjoy
4900 Walking Stick Rd, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,545
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,846
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,541
1520 sqft
Modern living within minutes of Highway 100. Planned community with a pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Pet-friendly property. In-unit amenities include fireplace, walk-in closets and laundry. Garages available.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
Orchard Meadows Apartment Homes
3421 Sonia Trail, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,715
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
957 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in Ellicott City with easy access to Baltimore and Washington, DC, via major thoroughfares. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, fire pit and yoga studio. Access to Columbia Pike and Kaiser Park.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
12 Units Available
Ellicott Grove Apartments
3005 Oak Green Cir, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,440
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
967 sqft
Near downtown Baltimore, these apartment homes boast spacious layouts, in-home laundry and plentiful closet space. Community amenities include a pool, a gym and a fire pit. Just off Baltimore National Pike, minutes from Columbia Pike.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
18 Units Available
Kaiser Park
8120 Randolph Way, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,582
1920 sqft
Near Highway 40, shops and restaurants. Community features two-bedroom apartments and three-bedroom townhomes. Residences come with air conditioning, in-unit laundry and GE kitchen appliances. Common amenities include a coffee bar, clubhouse, pool and playground.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
Plum Tree
3463 Plum Tree Dr, Ellicott City, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$998
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Plum Tree Apartments is in a fantastic Howard County apartment location. This community has planned events and a very attentive staff taking care of you.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Orchard Park
3113 Pine Orchard Ln, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,610
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near shopping and parks. Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with fireplaces, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and walk-in closets. Community has 24-hour maintenance, along with a clubhouse, gym and internet cafe.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
Townes at Pine Orchard
3252 Pine Orchard Ln, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
2000 sqft
The Townes at Pine Orchard is a community located in Ellicott City, MD. These spacious new units feature washer/dryer hookups, plenty of natural light and granite countertops. Located just five miles from local commuter bus routes.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
7 Units Available
The Wexley at 100
6081 Otterbein Lane, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,720
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1455 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
12 Units Available
Alta at Regency Crest
3305 Oak West Dr, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,760
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community with updated amenities including a picnic area, business center, clubhouse, and pool. New fitness center. Stunning interior furnishings, including high ceilings, hardwood floors, and large closets. Furnished.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Charleston Place
3182 Normandy Woods Dr, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,212
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
970 sqft
One- and two-bedroom renovated apartments with rich, mocha maple cabinetry. Located between I-70 and I-95 in the historic, close-knit community of Ellicott City. Complex boasts clubhouse and fitness center overlooking the pool.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Dorsey Search
9605 TORINO ROAD
9605 Torino Road, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2028 sqft
You will love living in this community and townhome. Close to 29, everything is a short drive away. Shopping is just down the road and dining out in Columbia is less than a fifteen minute drive.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
3437 HARRINGTON DRIVE
3437 Harrington Drive, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1456 sqft
Completely remodeled two level town home that includes fresh paint, new carpet, new refrigerator, new washer dryer, new A/C, new lighting fixtures, granite kitchen counter tops, updated baths, nestled in a family friendly neighborhood, close to
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
8591 HARVEST VIEW COURT
8591 Harvest View Ct, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1648 sqft
Available for tenant move in mid July. Beautiful light filled end-unit townhouse with garage in Ellicott City's Wheatfield community. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
10701 ENFIELD DRIVE
10701 Enfield Drive, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2048 sqft
Spacious end-unit Townhome, immaculate and beautifully cared for in sought after Waverly Woods 3 BR, 2.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Dorsey Search
4978 DORSEY HALL DRIVE
4978 Dorsey Hall Drive, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1000 sqft
Beautiful Contemporary 2 Bedroom Condo with 2 Full Baths *** Cozy Fireplace between Living/Dining Room *** Washer/Dryer in Condo *** Ceiling Fans *** Private Balcony *** Gleaming Hardwood Floors Window Treatments ***Large Oval tub in Master Bedroom
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Dorsey Search
4679 HALLOWED STREAM
4679 Hallowed Stream, Ellicott City, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2018 sqft
This is the Townhome that all renters dream of. The interior is roomy and relaxing. Clients are eager to move in and be a part of the wonderful community of Dorsey Hall. Enjoy all of the amenities that this home has to offer.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2211 JOHN GRAVEL ROAD
2211 John Gravel Road, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1394 sqft
2 bedrooms and 2 full baths! Beautifully maintained main level unit. Granite Counters, Stainless Steel appliances, Gas Cooking, Breakfast Bar, Full size laundry in the unit. 55+ community. This will not last! No Pets and No Smoking allowed.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2919 BURROWS LN
2919 Burrows Lane, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
IMMEDIATELY AVAILABLE LUXURY 3BED, 2FULL & 2HALF BATH, 2 CAR GAR TOWNHOME W/3-LEVELS OF LIVING SPACE FOR RENT! EASY ACCESS TO RT 29, 100 AND SHOPPINGS.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
3956 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE
3956 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Charming, Renovated home with 4 bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms on 1 acre of land. Amenities include gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors and French doors. Must See! Open House Saturday 7/11/2020 fro m 1-4.
Results within 1 mile of Ellicott City
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 06:05pm
$
19 Units Available
Fairway Hills
Alister Town Center
5331 Columbia Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,507
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1107 sqft
The Mall in Columbia and Town Center Village are easily accessible from this property. Residents can play a round at Fairway Hills Golf Course. Units have fireplaces and walk-in closets. Onsite clubhouse and gym provided.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 06:12pm
19 Units Available
Wilde Lake
The Brook at Columbia
5361 Brook Way, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,374
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1423 sqft
Homes with high ceilings, walk-in closets, wood cabinetry and modern cooking appliances in the kitchen. A gated community with landscaped gardens, a children's play area and outdoor grilling stations, located close to I-95.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
8 Units Available
Oella Mill
840 Oella Ave, Catonsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,144
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,646
976 sqft
These apartments are in a historic building dating back to 1918. Apartments feature exposed brick walls, large, factory-style windows, and designer kitchens. Two-level fitness center, lounge and observation deck provided. Fantastic views.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
3 Units Available
Fairway Hills
Avalon at Fairway Hills
5441 Columbia Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,368
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located a short drive from Route 29 and on the edge of the Fairway Hills Golf Course. Apartments have a fireplace, dishwasher and private laundry facilities. Community includes racquetball court, pool and tennis court.
Similar Pages
Ellicott City 1 BedroomsEllicott City 2 BedroomsEllicott City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEllicott City 3 BedroomsEllicott City Accessible ApartmentsEllicott City Apartments with BalconyEllicott City Apartments with Garage
Ellicott City Apartments with GymEllicott City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEllicott City Apartments with Move-in SpecialsEllicott City Apartments with ParkingEllicott City Apartments with PoolEllicott City Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD