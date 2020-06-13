Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

251 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Ellicott City, MD

Finding an apartment in Ellicott City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
8 Units Available
The Elms at Fall Run
8401 Oakton Ln, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,976
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1250 sqft
The beautiful and secluded community offers residents a tennis court, hot tub, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments equipped with fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Route 100 also provides easy access to just about everything.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
17 Units Available
Orchard Meadows Apartment Homes
3421 Sonia Trail, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,680
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
957 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in Ellicott City with easy access to Baltimore and Washington, DC, via major thoroughfares. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, fire pit and yoga studio. Access to Columbia Pike and Kaiser Park.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
12 Units Available
Ellicott Grove Apartments
3005 Oak Green Cir, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
967 sqft
Near downtown Baltimore, these apartment homes boast spacious layouts, in-home laundry and plentiful closet space. Community amenities include a pool, a gym and a fire pit. Just off Baltimore National Pike, minutes from Columbia Pike.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
14 Units Available
Orchard Park
3113 Pine Orchard Ln, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,647
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near shopping and parks. Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with fireplaces, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and walk-in closets. Community has 24-hour maintenance, along with a clubhouse, gym and internet cafe.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
15 Units Available
Kaiser Park
8120 Randolph Way, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,714
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,703
1920 sqft
Near Highway 40, shops and restaurants. Community features two-bedroom apartments and three-bedroom townhomes. Residences come with air conditioning, in-unit laundry and GE kitchen appliances. Common amenities include a coffee bar, clubhouse, pool and playground.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
28 Units Available
The Elms at Montjoy
4900 Walking Stick Rd, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,849
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,802
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,741
1520 sqft
Modern living within minutes of Highway 100. Planned community with a pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Pet-friendly property. In-unit amenities include fireplace, walk-in closets and laundry. Garages available.
Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
2 Units Available
Plum Tree
3463 Plum Tree Dr, Ellicott City, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,091
851 sqft
Plum Tree Apartments is in a fantastic Howard County apartment location. This community has planned events and a very attentive staff taking care of you.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
12 Units Available
Alta at Regency Crest
3305 Oak West Dr, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,760
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community with updated amenities including a picnic area, business center, clubhouse, and pool. New fitness center. Stunning interior furnishings, including high ceilings, hardwood floors, and large closets. Furnished.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Townes at Pine Orchard
3252 Pine Orchard Ln, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
2000 sqft
The Townes at Pine Orchard is a community located in Ellicott City, MD. These spacious new units feature washer/dryer hookups, plenty of natural light and granite countertops. Located just five miles from local commuter bus routes.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
The Wexley at 100
6081 Otterbein Lane, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,785
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1455 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Charleston Place
3182 Normandy Woods Dr, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
970 sqft
One- and two-bedroom renovated apartments with rich, mocha maple cabinetry. Located between I-70 and I-95 in the historic, close-knit community of Ellicott City. Complex boasts clubhouse and fitness center overlooking the pool.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9051 Dunloggin Ct
9051 Dunloggin Court, Ellicott City, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
3172 sqft
9051 Dunloggin Ct Available 08/01/20 Spacious 4 BR Single Family in Ellicott City - Spacious 4 BR/3.5 BA Single Family in Ellicott City! Welcoming foyer with wood floors throughout that opens to the separate living room and dining area.
Results within 1 mile of Ellicott City
Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
Wilde Lake
18 Units Available
The Brook at Columbia
5361 Brook Way, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,432
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,041
1423 sqft
Homes with high ceilings, walk-in closets, wood cabinetry and modern cooking appliances in the kitchen. A gated community with landscaped gardens, a children's play area and outdoor grilling stations, located close to I-95.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Fairway Hills
12 Units Available
Columbia Glade
5029 Columbia Road, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,362
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Trends will come and go, but value and location are evergreen. If you're looking for affordable apartments in Columbia, then look no further. Value means spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments with comfortable kitchens and bright rooms.
Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
$
Fairway Hills
21 Units Available
Alister Town Center
5331 Columbia Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,619
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,698
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,786
1107 sqft
The Mall in Columbia and Town Center Village are easily accessible from this property. Residents can play a round at Fairway Hills Golf Course. Units have fireplaces and walk-in closets. Onsite clubhouse and gym provided.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Fairway Hills
4 Units Available
Avalon at Fairway Hills
5441 Columbia Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,495
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located a short drive from Route 29 and on the edge of the Fairway Hills Golf Course. Apartments have a fireplace, dishwasher and private laundry facilities. Community includes racquetball court, pool and tennis court.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
11 Units Available
Oella Mill
840 Oella Ave, Catonsville, MD
Studio
$2,028
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,091
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,666
976 sqft
These apartments are in a historic building dating back to 1918. Apartments feature exposed brick walls, large, factory-style windows, and designer kitchens. Two-level fitness center, lounge and observation deck provided. Fantastic views.
Last updated February 26 at 07:37pm
Fairway Hills
3 Units Available
Bluffs at Fairway Hills
4965 Columbia Rd, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
851 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change

Welcome Home We offer one bedroom and two bedroom apartments for rent. Each of our apartments has a fully equipped kitchen, many of which have been renovated with the features that are important to you.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Columbia
1 Unit Available
5356 Smooth Meadow Way Unit 5
5356 Smooth Meadow Way, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
931 sqft
Bright and sunny 2 bed 2 bath condo! - You will love this warm and inviting 2 bed 2 full bath condo on the top floor.
Results within 5 miles of Ellicott City
Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Downtown Columbia
7 Units Available
Lakehouse
10201 Wincopin Cir, Columbia, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,775
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1097 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments include on-site laundry, granite counters and carpet flooring, along with several other features and amenities. The housing complex is also located near U.S. Route 29.
Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
20 Units Available
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,540
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1471 sqft
Close to Baltimore-Washington Pkwy for ready access to the big city. Abundant parks nearby. LEED certified community with pool, children's splash deck, fitness center, movie theater. In-unit W/D, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 07:01pm
$
6 Units Available
Caton House
417 Wheaton Pl, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,424
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious living minutes from Baltimore City and Inner Harbor; close to BWI Airport. Community has a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Premium hardwood flooring, modern appliances and air conditioning in every unit.
Last updated June 13 at 06:57pm
$
2 Units Available
Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
737 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable apartments boasting air conditioning, hardwood floors, and washers and dryers. Community allows cats and dogs. Pool and laundry room on site. 24-hour maintenance available. Close to Dead Run Park and I-70.
Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
$
8 Units Available
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,069
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
747 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1200 sqft
Nestled near Woodlawn's best shopping and dining. Units have a patio or balcony and include cable service. Tenants enjoy internet access and on-site laundry. Pets are allowed.
City Guide for Ellicott City, MD

Ellicott City: George Washington slept here. So did Henry Clay, Davy Crockett, Robert E. Lee, H.L. Mencken and Washington Irving. Scores of historical figures have stopped by Ellicott City; whos next?

Consistently ranked by Money Magazine as one of the "Top 10 Best Places to Live" along with its sister city, Columbia, Ellicott City is lauded for its rich history, charming downtown, arts and cultural offerings, variety of housing options, and thriving job market. A diverse demographic of workers from the Fort Meade Army base and National Security Agency are joined by commuters to Baltimore and Washington, D.C., both of which are within an hours drive or train ride. Throw in affordable housing and excellent schools, and Ellicott City, one of the nations most prosperous towns, becomes an ideal living environment for its population of nearly 70,000. Why not become a part of it?

Having trouble with Craigslist Ellicott City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Ellicott City, MD

Finding an apartment in Ellicott City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

