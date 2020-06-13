251 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Ellicott City, MD
Ellicott City: George Washington slept here. So did Henry Clay, Davy Crockett, Robert E. Lee, H.L. Mencken and Washington Irving. Scores of historical figures have stopped by Ellicott City; whos next?
Consistently ranked by Money Magazine as one of the "Top 10 Best Places to Live" along with its sister city, Columbia, Ellicott City is lauded for its rich history, charming downtown, arts and cultural offerings, variety of housing options, and thriving job market. A diverse demographic of workers from the Fort Meade Army base and National Security Agency are joined by commuters to Baltimore and Washington, D.C., both of which are within an hours drive or train ride. Throw in affordable housing and excellent schools, and Ellicott City, one of the nations most prosperous towns, becomes an ideal living environment for its population of nearly 70,000. Why not become a part of it?
See more
Finding an apartment in Ellicott City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.