apartments under 1100
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:48 PM
108 Apartments under $1,100 for rent in Ellicott City, MD
Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
Plum Tree
3463 Plum Tree Dr, Ellicott City, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$998
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Plum Tree Apartments is in a fantastic Howard County apartment location. This community has planned events and a very attentive staff taking care of you.
Results within 5 miles of Ellicott City
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
10 Units Available
Security Park
7507 Fairbrook Rd, Woodlawn, MD
1 Bedroom
$890
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
894 sqft
Enjoy an apartment community that offers a pool, playground and landscaped outdoor spaces. Apartments are spacious and feature contemporary design. Located near I-70 and I-695 and just a short drive from shopping at Security Square.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
36 Units Available
Cedar Gardens & Towers Apartments & Townhomes
8246 Church Ln, Milford Mill, MD
Studio
$940
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
999 sqft
Enjoy your own private patio and fully furnished apartment with air conditioning and walk-in closets in this ideally located community with close links to good local schools and the I-695. Lobby and internet cafe onsite.
Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
23 Units Available
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,034
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
806 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
940 sqft
Lots of green spaces and trees; amenities include on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Units have microwaves, dishwashers and ranges in the kitchen, as well as air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
3 Units Available
Dunhill North Apartments
7910 Dunhill Village Cir, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,050
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
842 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A beautiful community just minutes from grocery stores, the library, and area parks. On-site amenities include free parking, a pool, and laundry in each building. Separate dining rooms and larger patios and balconies.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
8 Units Available
Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$973
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large units in a cat-friendly community with a pool. Apartments feature spacious living and dining areas, making larger units good for families. Near I-695 with dining available at Windsor Inn Crab House and Corinthian Lounge.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
11 Units Available
Woodridge Apartments
3901 Noyes Cir, Randallstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,008
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet residential area next to Wildwood Park. Onsite amenities include a pool, fitness center, laundry service and playground. Easy access to both I-695 and I-795 highways.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
11 Units Available
Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$971
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,472
1012 sqft
Both townhomes and apartments available within community. Pool, playground and tennis courts on-site. Within walking distance of Hebbville Elementary School and a stone's throw from the Baltimore Beltway (I-695).
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
12 Units Available
Mount Ridge Apartments
201 S Symington Ave, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,100
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
865 sqft
This community is convenient to the Short Line Trail, South Paradise Avenue and I-695. Units are recently renovated and feature either a patio or balcony. Community features include volleyball court and on-site laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
12 Units Available
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,074
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
747 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1200 sqft
Nestled near Woodlawn's best shopping and dining. Units have a patio or balcony and include cable service. Tenants enjoy internet access and on-site laundry. Pets are allowed.
Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
10 Units Available
Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,064
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
737 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable apartments boasting air conditioning, hardwood floors, and washers and dryers. Community allows cats and dogs. Pool and laundry room on site. 24-hour maintenance available. Close to Dead Run Park and I-70.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
5 Units Available
Westgate
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$875
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1062 sqft
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes are located in Baltimore City surrounded by scenic wooded views. This community features studio apartments and 2-3 Bedroom Townhomes. Don't hesitate! Check out what Jamestowne has to offer today!
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
4 Units Available
Mcdonogh Village
3771 Brice Run Rd, Randallstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,020
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
848 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern design and plenty of storage space in one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Nicely-kept outdoor pool. Convenient access to shopping at Randallstown Plaza and Liberty Plaza. Nearby dining options include Ruby Tuesday and IHOP.
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
22 Units Available
Chadwick Manor
Tuscany Woods
7106 Rolling Bend Rd, Woodlawn, MD
1 Bedroom
$949
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
962 sqft
Located a short walk from the Boulevard Place Shopping Center and the Security Station Shopping Center. Recently renovated apartments have plush carpeting and ample storage space.
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
52 Units Available
Chadwick Manor
Tuscany Gardens
1606 Cantwell Rd, Woodlawn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,000
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1015 sqft
Elegant units located near Interstate 70. Air conditioning and ceiling fans promote year-round comfort. Amenities include a tennis court, swimming pool and a car wash area.
Last updated February 26 at 07:37pm
2 Units Available
Cedar Run Apartments
407 Cedar Run Pl, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,035
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
742 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWelcome Home. We offer studio, one, one bedroom with den, and two bedroom apartments for rent.
Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
10 Units Available
Westgate
Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$920
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
776 sqft
Elegantly landscaped property located near schools. Air-conditioned units feature patio/balcony and kitchen appliances including dishwasher and garbage disposal. Business center, on-site laundry facilities, and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
1 Unit Available
Westview Commons
1001 Ingleside Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
728 sqft
Westview Commons offers apartment home living in a lovely, established neighborhood in Baltimore County. Just off of 695 at Route 40, Westview Commons is located close to both Catonsville Community College and UMBC.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3474 Barkley Woods Rd Bsmt
3474 Barkley Woods Road, Milford Mill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED PRIVATE LANDLORD - Baltimore county Basement Apartment will all utilities included. This is a Jr 1 Bedroom. This unit has central Air Washer and Dryer.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Westgate
5440 frederick avenue - 2
5440 Frederick Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$949
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
We can fulfil your desire to live in the Catonsville Area. A Bright Studio with Huge Deck & Nature View.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
6131 UNIT 2 NORTHDALE ROAD
6131 Northdale Rd, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$975
1559 sqft
Available August 25, 2020.1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in Catonsville townhouse. Eat in Kitchen, living room. Washer/dryer included. Yard maintenance provided. Will consider your pet cat. No smoking.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
14 Mountbatten Court Unit 203
14 Mountbatten Court, Lochearn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$995
Lovely 2 Bedroom Condo in Gwynn Oak! - Lovely 2 bedroom condo convenient to I-695 in Gwynn Oak! Spacious living area features a cozy gas fireplace plus a raised dining area perfect for entertaining.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
6412 Windsor Mill Road, 1st Floor Ss, #2
6412 Windsor Mill Road, Woodlawn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
980 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment - fully renovated - granite and stainless kitchen 4-Plex
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Kings Contrivance
8813 Stonebrook Ln
8813 Stonebrook Lane, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$750
Bedroom for Rent (Not Entire House) - Property Id: 115972 ...1 bedroom (for one occupant only, not negotiable) is for rent in a Kings Contrivance townhouse...
