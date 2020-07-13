/
/
/
apartments under 1400
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:54 PM
255 Apartments under $1,400 for rent in Ellicott City, MD
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
Plum Tree
3463 Plum Tree Dr, Ellicott City, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$998
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Plum Tree Apartments is in a fantastic Howard County apartment location. This community has planned events and a very attentive staff taking care of you.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Charleston Place
3182 Normandy Woods Dr, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,212
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
970 sqft
One- and two-bedroom renovated apartments with rich, mocha maple cabinetry. Located between I-70 and I-95 in the historic, close-knit community of Ellicott City. Complex boasts clubhouse and fitness center overlooking the pool.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
14 Units Available
Ellicott Grove Apartments
3005 Oak Green Cir, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,395
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
967 sqft
Near downtown Baltimore, these apartment homes boast spacious layouts, in-home laundry and plentiful closet space. Community amenities include a pool, a gym and a fire pit. Just off Baltimore National Pike, minutes from Columbia Pike.
Results within 1 mile of Ellicott City
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
18 Units Available
Wilde Lake
The Brook at Columbia
5361 Brook Way, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,374
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,642
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1423 sqft
Homes with high ceilings, walk-in closets, wood cabinetry and modern cooking appliances in the kitchen. A gated community with landscaped gardens, a children's play area and outdoor grilling stations, located close to I-95.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
3 Units Available
Fairway Hills
Avalon at Fairway Hills
5441 Columbia Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,349
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located a short drive from Route 29 and on the edge of the Fairway Hills Golf Course. Apartments have a fireplace, dishwasher and private laundry facilities. Community includes racquetball court, pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated February 26 at 07:37pm
3 Units Available
Fairway Hills
Bluffs at Fairway Hills
4965 Columbia Rd, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
851 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWelcome Home We offer one bedroom and two bedroom apartments for rent. Each of our apartments has a fully equipped kitchen, many of which have been renovated with the features that are important to you.
Results within 5 miles of Ellicott City
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
10 Units Available
Kings Contrivance
The Madison at Eden Brook
7310 Eden Brook Dr, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,398
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1017 sqft
Convenient to Columbia between Washington and Baltimore, this apartment home community boasts a 24-hour gym, a pool and fitness trails. Interior features include intrusion alarms, wood-burning fireplaces and in-home laundry.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
10 Units Available
Security Park
7507 Fairbrook Rd, Woodlawn, MD
1 Bedroom
$890
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
894 sqft
Enjoy an apartment community that offers a pool, playground and landscaped outdoor spaces. Apartments are spacious and feature contemporary design. Located near I-70 and I-695 and just a short drive from shopping at Security Square.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
34 Units Available
Oakland Mills
Columbia Pointe Apartment Homes
5764 Stevens Forest Rd, Columbia, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,315
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1040 sqft
Recently renovated units with an elegant kitchen including all appliances and in-unit laundry. Patio or balcony. Swimming pool, playground, 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, parking and elevator. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
36 Units Available
Cedar Gardens & Towers Apartments & Townhomes
8246 Church Ln, Milford Mill, MD
Studio
$940
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
999 sqft
Enjoy your own private patio and fully furnished apartment with air conditioning and walk-in closets in this ideally located community with close links to good local schools and the I-695. Lobby and internet cafe onsite.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
23 Units Available
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,034
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
806 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
940 sqft
Lots of green spaces and trees; amenities include on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Units have microwaves, dishwashers and ranges in the kitchen, as well as air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
10 Units Available
Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,064
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
737 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable apartments boasting air conditioning, hardwood floors, and washers and dryers. Community allows cats and dogs. Pool and laundry room on site. 24-hour maintenance available. Close to Dead Run Park and I-70.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
12 Units Available
Harpers Choice
Harpers Forest
5980 Turnabout Ln, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,369
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1350 sqft
Pet-friendly complex with on-site laundry, playground, 24-hour maintenance, and ample parking. Air-conditioned units boast energy-efficient appliances and wall-to-wall carpeting. Close to Highway 29, I-70, and I-95.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
9 Units Available
Oak View
7226 Oak Haven Cir, Milford Mill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,164
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious living near Security Square Mall and I-695. Units feature hardwood floors and plush carpeting; kitchens have dishwasher and garbage disposal. Playground on site. Pets allowed.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
12 Units Available
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,074
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
747 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1200 sqft
Nestled near Woodlawn's best shopping and dining. Units have a patio or balcony and include cable service. Tenants enjoy internet access and on-site laundry. Pets are allowed.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
11 Units Available
Woodridge Apartments
3901 Noyes Cir, Randallstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,008
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet residential area next to Wildwood Park. Onsite amenities include a pool, fitness center, laundry service and playground. Easy access to both I-695 and I-795 highways.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
7 Units Available
Villas at 4607
4607 Old Court Rd, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,140
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1088 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villas at 4607 in Pikesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
5 Units Available
Hickory Ridge
Clarys Crossing
11311 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,230
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,161
1486 sqft
Close to The Mall in Columbia. Open-concept floor plans featuring private patios. Wood-burning fireplace, walk-in closets and black appliances in every apartment. On-site Wi-Fi lounge, coffee bar, fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
12 Units Available
Mount Ridge Apartments
201 S Symington Ave, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,100
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
865 sqft
This community is convenient to the Short Line Trail, South Paradise Avenue and I-695. Units are recently renovated and feature either a patio or balcony. Community features include volleyball court and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
8 Units Available
Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$973
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large units in a cat-friendly community with a pool. Apartments feature spacious living and dining areas, making larger units good for families. Near I-695 with dining available at Windsor Inn Crab House and Corinthian Lounge.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
3 Units Available
Dunhill North Apartments
7910 Dunhill Village Cir, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,050
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
842 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A beautiful community just minutes from grocery stores, the library, and area parks. On-site amenities include free parking, a pool, and laundry in each building. Separate dining rooms and larger patios and balconies.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
50 Units Available
St. Charles At Olde Court
7900 Brookford Cir, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,147
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1188 sqft
St. Charles at Olde Court Apartments is located at 7900 Brookford Circle Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. St.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
10 Units Available
Lawyers Hill
7234 Montgomery Rd, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,219
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
953 sqft
Large, carpeted apartments featuring private balconies and real oak kitchen cabinetry. Complex includes laundry facilities and a playground for children. Only half an hour to downtown Baltimore via nearby I-95 for dining, shopping and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 11:01am
6 Units Available
Windsor Commons Apartments
2800 Ashfield Dr, Milford Mill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,305
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1256 sqft
Windsor Commons offers a gated community that provides the perfect setting to live the luxury life that you deserve.
Similar Pages
Ellicott City 1 BedroomsEllicott City 2 BedroomsEllicott City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEllicott City 3 BedroomsEllicott City Accessible ApartmentsEllicott City Apartments with BalconyEllicott City Apartments with Garage
Ellicott City Apartments with GymEllicott City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEllicott City Apartments with Move-in SpecialsEllicott City Apartments with ParkingEllicott City Apartments with PoolEllicott City Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD