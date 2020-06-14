121 Apartments for rent in Ellicott City, MD with gym
Ellicott City: George Washington slept here. So did Henry Clay, Davy Crockett, Robert E. Lee, H.L. Mencken and Washington Irving. Scores of historical figures have stopped by Ellicott City; whos next?
Consistently ranked by Money Magazine as one of the "Top 10 Best Places to Live" along with its sister city, Columbia, Ellicott City is lauded for its rich history, charming downtown, arts and cultural offerings, variety of housing options, and thriving job market. A diverse demographic of workers from the Fort Meade Army base and National Security Agency are joined by commuters to Baltimore and Washington, D.C., both of which are within an hours drive or train ride. Throw in affordable housing and excellent schools, and Ellicott City, one of the nations most prosperous towns, becomes an ideal living environment for its population of nearly 70,000. Why not become a part of it?
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Ellicott City renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.