Apartment List
/
MD
/
ellicott city
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:41 AM

121 Apartments for rent in Ellicott City, MD with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Ellicott City renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Ma... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
8 Units Available
The Elms at Fall Run
8401 Oakton Ln, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,976
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1250 sqft
The beautiful and secluded community offers residents a tennis court, hot tub, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments equipped with fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Route 100 also provides easy access to just about everything.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
17 Units Available
Orchard Meadows Apartment Homes
3421 Sonia Trail, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,680
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
957 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in Ellicott City with easy access to Baltimore and Washington, DC, via major thoroughfares. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, fire pit and yoga studio. Access to Columbia Pike and Kaiser Park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
11 Units Available
Ellicott Grove Apartments
3005 Oak Green Cir, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
967 sqft
Near downtown Baltimore, these apartment homes boast spacious layouts, in-home laundry and plentiful closet space. Community amenities include a pool, a gym and a fire pit. Just off Baltimore National Pike, minutes from Columbia Pike.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
14 Units Available
Orchard Park
3113 Pine Orchard Ln, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,647
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near shopping and parks. Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with fireplaces, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and walk-in closets. Community has 24-hour maintenance, along with a clubhouse, gym and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
15 Units Available
Kaiser Park
8120 Randolph Way, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,714
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,703
1920 sqft
Near Highway 40, shops and restaurants. Community features two-bedroom apartments and three-bedroom townhomes. Residences come with air conditioning, in-unit laundry and GE kitchen appliances. Common amenities include a coffee bar, clubhouse, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
27 Units Available
The Elms at Montjoy
4900 Walking Stick Rd, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,849
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,802
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,741
1520 sqft
Modern living within minutes of Highway 100. Planned community with a pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Pet-friendly property. In-unit amenities include fireplace, walk-in closets and laundry. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 07:19am
2 Units Available
Plum Tree
3463 Plum Tree Dr, Ellicott City, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,091
851 sqft
Plum Tree Apartments is in a fantastic Howard County apartment location. This community has planned events and a very attentive staff taking care of you.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
12 Units Available
Alta at Regency Crest
3305 Oak West Dr, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,760
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community with updated amenities including a picnic area, business center, clubhouse, and pool. New fitness center. Stunning interior furnishings, including high ceilings, hardwood floors, and large closets. Furnished.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
The Wexley at 100
6081 Otterbein Lane, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,785
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1455 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Charleston Place
3182 Normandy Woods Dr, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
970 sqft
One- and two-bedroom renovated apartments with rich, mocha maple cabinetry. Located between I-70 and I-95 in the historic, close-knit community of Ellicott City. Complex boasts clubhouse and fitness center overlooking the pool.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
2035 CRESCENT MOON COURT
2035 Crescent Moon Court, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
3023 sqft
Large, well-maintained brick front TH nestled in the sought after golf course community of Waverly Woods, Open Floor Plan with upgrades. 3 bedrooms, 3 full bath & 1 half bath, bedroom/den in basement, soaking tub,fireplace, deck off the kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Ellicott City
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:16am
$
Fairway Hills
20 Units Available
Alister Town Center
5331 Columbia Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,619
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,698
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,786
1107 sqft
The Mall in Columbia and Town Center Village are easily accessible from this property. Residents can play a round at Fairway Hills Golf Course. Units have fireplaces and walk-in closets. Onsite clubhouse and gym provided.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Fairway Hills
4 Units Available
Avalon at Fairway Hills
5441 Columbia Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,495
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located a short drive from Route 29 and on the edge of the Fairway Hills Golf Course. Apartments have a fireplace, dishwasher and private laundry facilities. Community includes racquetball court, pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
11 Units Available
Oella Mill
840 Oella Ave, Catonsville, MD
Studio
$2,028
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,091
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,666
976 sqft
These apartments are in a historic building dating back to 1918. Apartments feature exposed brick walls, large, factory-style windows, and designer kitchens. Two-level fitness center, lounge and observation deck provided. Fantastic views.
Results within 5 miles of Ellicott City
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Long Reach
5 Units Available
The Timbers at Long Reach Apartments
8782 Cloudleap Ct, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,323
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1196 sqft
Close to Rouse Parkway. Patio or balcony overlooking a beautifully landscaped courtyard. Units include all appliances, granite countertops and laundry facilities. Community amenities include a playground, volleyball court, BBQ area and dog park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:52am
7 Units Available
Belmont Station
6900 Tasker Fls, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,590
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,454
1468 sqft
Surrounded by parks, lakes and wooded areas, these recently renovated units feature full kitchens with all appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Large in-ground pool, community garden, dog park and playground.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
$
Kings Contrivance
17 Units Available
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,552
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1100 sqft
Luxury features abound: recently renovated with quartz counters, unique wood flooring, elegant lighting and cozy fireplaces. Minutes from I-95 and exclusive resident access to 24-hour gym, refreshing pool, clubhouse and car wash.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:21am
$
Wilde Lake
29 Units Available
Vista Wilde Lake
5421 Lynx Ln, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,665
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,860
1439 sqft
1-3 bedroom luxury apartments with open kitchens, granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, bbq/grill area, car charging and fitness center. Wilde Lake near US-29 and Howard Community College.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:12am
Harpers Choice
9 Units Available
Cedar Place
5458 Harpers Farm Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,354
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with extra storage and private laundry. Community has a dog park and sparkling pool. Just minutes from Harper's Choice and the local skate park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Columbia
21 Units Available
Columbia Town Center
10360 Swift Stream Pl, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,505
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1403 sqft
The Symphony Woods park and The Mall in Columbia are both just minutes from this property. The green community offers a clubhouse and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Units feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
29 Units Available
Sherwood Crossing
6731 Old Waterloo Rd, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,405
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1226 sqft
Recently renovated property with convenient Baltimore access via I-95 and Hwy 175. Residences include balcony/patio, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace. Desirable community features include a pool, tennis court and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Wilde Lake
32 Units Available
TENm.flats
10101 Twin Rivers Rd, Columbia, MD
Studio
$1,521
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,578
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,233
1130 sqft
Modern apartments located right in the heart of Downtown Columbia close to shops and dining. Choose from a variety of floor plans and enjoy the large swimming pool and business cyber center.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
34 Units Available
Brompton House
7691 Mandrake Ct, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,572
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,938
1613 sqft
Smoke-free community offers 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, wine rooms, fireplaces, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, playground, gym and conference room. Easy access to public transit.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Woodridge Apartments
3901 Noyes Cir, Randallstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,008
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,668
1454 sqft
Quiet residential area next to Wildwood Park. Onsite amenities include a pool, fitness center, laundry service and playground. Easy access to both I-695 and I-795 highways.
City Guide for Ellicott City, MD

Ellicott City: George Washington slept here. So did Henry Clay, Davy Crockett, Robert E. Lee, H.L. Mencken and Washington Irving. Scores of historical figures have stopped by Ellicott City; whos next?

Consistently ranked by Money Magazine as one of the "Top 10 Best Places to Live" along with its sister city, Columbia, Ellicott City is lauded for its rich history, charming downtown, arts and cultural offerings, variety of housing options, and thriving job market. A diverse demographic of workers from the Fort Meade Army base and National Security Agency are joined by commuters to Baltimore and Washington, D.C., both of which are within an hours drive or train ride. Throw in affordable housing and excellent schools, and Ellicott City, one of the nations most prosperous towns, becomes an ideal living environment for its population of nearly 70,000. Why not become a part of it?

Having trouble with Craigslist Ellicott City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Ellicott City, MD

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Ellicott City renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Ellicott City 1 BedroomsEllicott City 2 BedroomsEllicott City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEllicott City 3 BedroomsEllicott City Accessible ApartmentsEllicott City Apartments under $1,100Ellicott City Apartments under $1,200
Ellicott City Apartments under $1,400Ellicott City Apartments with BalconyEllicott City Apartments with GarageEllicott City Apartments with GymEllicott City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEllicott City Apartments with Move-in SpecialsEllicott City Apartments with Parking
Ellicott City Apartments with PoolEllicott City Apartments with Washer-DryerEllicott City Cheap PlacesEllicott City Dog Friendly ApartmentsEllicott City Furnished ApartmentsEllicott City Pet Friendly PlacesEllicott City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College