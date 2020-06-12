/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:46 AM
157 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Ellicott City, MD
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
7 Units Available
The Elms at Fall Run
8401 Oakton Ln, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,976
1107 sqft
The beautiful and secluded community offers residents a tennis court, hot tub, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments equipped with fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Route 100 also provides easy access to just about everything.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
28 Units Available
The Elms at Montjoy
4900 Walking Stick Rd, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1230 sqft
Modern living within minutes of Highway 100. Planned community with a pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Pet-friendly property. In-unit amenities include fireplace, walk-in closets and laundry. Garages available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
18 Units Available
Orchard Meadows Apartment Homes
3421 Sonia Trail, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
957 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in Ellicott City with easy access to Baltimore and Washington, DC, via major thoroughfares. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, fire pit and yoga studio. Access to Columbia Pike and Kaiser Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Ellicott Grove Apartments
3005 Oak Green Cir, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
967 sqft
Near downtown Baltimore, these apartment homes boast spacious layouts, in-home laundry and plentiful closet space. Community amenities include a pool, a gym and a fire pit. Just off Baltimore National Pike, minutes from Columbia Pike.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
Orchard Park
3113 Pine Orchard Ln, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1173 sqft
Near shopping and parks. Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with fireplaces, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and walk-in closets. Community has 24-hour maintenance, along with a clubhouse, gym and internet cafe.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
Kaiser Park
8120 Randolph Way, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1065 sqft
Near Highway 40, shops and restaurants. Community features two-bedroom apartments and three-bedroom townhomes. Residences come with air conditioning, in-unit laundry and GE kitchen appliances. Common amenities include a coffee bar, clubhouse, pool and playground.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
The Wexley at 100
6081 Otterbein Lane, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1107 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Alta at Regency Crest
3305 Oak West Dr, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1194 sqft
Modern community with updated amenities including a picnic area, business center, clubhouse, and pool. New fitness center. Stunning interior furnishings, including high ceilings, hardwood floors, and large closets. Furnished.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Charleston Place
3182 Normandy Woods Dr, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
970 sqft
One- and two-bedroom renovated apartments with rich, mocha maple cabinetry. Located between I-70 and I-95 in the historic, close-knit community of Ellicott City. Complex boasts clubhouse and fitness center overlooking the pool.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2211 JOHN GRAVEL ROAD
2211 John Gravel Road, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1394 sqft
2 bedrooms and 2 full baths! Beautifully maintained main level unit. Granite Counters, Stainless Steel appliances, Gas Cooking, Breakfast Bar, Full size laundry in the unit. 55+ community. This will not last! No Pets and No Smoking allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 06:22am
Fairway Hills
20 Units Available
Alister Town Center
5331 Columbia Rd, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
995 sqft
The Mall in Columbia and Town Center Village are easily accessible from this property. Residents can play a round at Fairway Hills Golf Course. Units have fireplaces and walk-in closets. Onsite clubhouse and gym provided.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Wilde Lake
17 Units Available
The Brook at Columbia
5361 Brook Way, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
943 sqft
Homes with high ceilings, walk-in closets, wood cabinetry and modern cooking appliances in the kitchen. A gated community with landscaped gardens, a children's play area and outdoor grilling stations, located close to I-95.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Fairway Hills
4 Units Available
Avalon at Fairway Hills
5441 Columbia Rd, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1120 sqft
Located a short drive from Route 29 and on the edge of the Fairway Hills Golf Course. Apartments have a fireplace, dishwasher and private laundry facilities. Community includes racquetball court, pool and tennis court.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Fairway Hills
12 Units Available
Columbia Glade
5029 Columbia Road, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1106 sqft
Trends will come and go, but value and location are evergreen. If you're looking for affordable apartments in Columbia, then look no further. Value means spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments with comfortable kitchens and bright rooms.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Oella Mill
840 Oella Ave, Catonsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,666
976 sqft
These apartments are in a historic building dating back to 1918. Apartments feature exposed brick walls, large, factory-style windows, and designer kitchens. Two-level fitness center, lounge and observation deck provided. Fantastic views.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Columbia
1 Unit Available
5356 Smooth Meadow Way Unit 5
5356 Smooth Meadow Way, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
931 sqft
Bright and sunny 2 bed 2 bath condo! - You will love this warm and inviting 2 bed 2 full bath condo on the top floor.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Fairway Hills
1 Unit Available
4944 COLUMBIA ROAD
4944 Columbia Road, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1324 sqft
Come home to this upscale 2 BR, 2-1/2 BA condo loaded with upgrades. Freshly painted throughout, laminate flooring in living and dining rooms with recess lighting. Cozy wood burning fireplace in living room and slider to deck off of living room.
Results within 5 miles of Ellicott City
Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
9 Units Available
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
747 sqft
Nestled near Woodlawn's best shopping and dining. Units have a patio or balcony and include cable service. Tenants enjoy internet access and on-site laundry. Pets are allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
8 Units Available
Oak View
7226 Oak Haven Cir, Milford Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
883 sqft
Luxurious living near Security Square Mall and I-695. Units feature hardwood floors and plush carpeting; kitchens have dishwasher and garbage disposal. Playground on site. Pets allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 06:39am
3 Units Available
Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
737 sqft
Affordable apartments boasting air conditioning, hardwood floors, and washers and dryers. Community allows cats and dogs. Pool and laundry room on site. 24-hour maintenance available. Close to Dead Run Park and I-70.
Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
7 Units Available
Belmont Station
6900 Tasker Fls, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
1211 sqft
Surrounded by parks, lakes and wooded areas, these recently renovated units feature full kitchens with all appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Large in-ground pool, community garden, dog park and playground.
Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
5 Units Available
Montrose Manor
28 Montrose Manor Ct, Catonsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1075 sqft
Close to Baltimore attractions like Inner Harbor and Camden Yards; also conveniently near BWI airport and University of Maryland Medical Center. Patio or balcony in every pet-friendly unit, along with laundry and fully-equipped kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 06:04am
Wilde Lake
29 Units Available
Vista Wilde Lake
5421 Lynx Ln, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1162 sqft
1-3 bedroom luxury apartments with open kitchens, granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, bbq/grill area, car charging and fitness center. Wilde Lake near US-29 and Howard Community College.
Last updated June 12 at 06:01am
7 Units Available
Villas at 4607
4607 Old Court Rd, Pikesville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1088 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villas at 4607 in Pikesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
