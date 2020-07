Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill internet access 24hr maintenance coffee bar e-payments hot tub

A thriving, luxury community in beautiful Ellicott City, Kaiser Park’s apartments, features two bedroom apartment homes and three bedroom townhomes. Our homes offer spacious floor plans, custom two-tone paint, and uniquely-styled GE appliances in all kitchens. For your on-the-go lifestyle, Kaiser Park is equipped with a newly renovated cardio center and high-speed internet access. Just minutes away from downtown Historical Ellicott City, you have easy access to eateries, boutique and historical locations.