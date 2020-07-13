Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel patio / balcony bathtub carpet microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area carport clubhouse concierge dog park elevator gym parking playground pool bbq/grill bike storage internet access package receiving cats allowed 24hr maintenance conference room e-payments hot tub internet cafe smoke-free community

Orchard Park Ellicott City apartments is a thriving, luxury apartment community, with an ideal location for commuting to Columbia, Baltimore, or Washington, D.C. Our residential community features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes designed to exceed your expectations and enhance your daily living. Orchard Park offers something for everyone; to include garden-style apartment homes, spacious townhomes, and a newly designed elevator, mid-rise building. The possibilities are endless. Newly remodeled and featuring eco-friendly touches, Orchard Park will enrich your lifestyle. Your new kitchen features honey maple cabinetry, stunning black GE appliances, or stainless steel, granite countertop options, and ceramic cooktop stoves. You may even love to do the laundry with your home’s convenient, full-sized, Euro-style washer and dryer. Style is in the details. We’ve given you custom paint, fireplaces, brushed nickel finishes, and six-panel doors throughout, just a few touches that