Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:45 PM

Orchard Park

Open Now until 6pm
3113 Pine Orchard Ln · (410) 216-5631
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3113 Pine Orchard Ln, Ellicott City, MD 21042

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3147-102 · Avail. Oct 12

$1,617

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 3200-108 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,687

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 788 sqft

Unit 3200-109 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,688

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 788 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3183-102 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,724

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1236 sqft

Unit 3147-202 · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1215 sqft

Unit 3169-201 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,726

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1215 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Orchard Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
carport
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
conference room
e-payments
hot tub
internet cafe
smoke-free community
Orchard Park Ellicott City apartments is a thriving, luxury apartment community, with an ideal location for commuting to Columbia, Baltimore, or Washington, D.C. Our residential community features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes designed to exceed your expectations and enhance your daily living. Orchard Park offers something for everyone; to include garden-style apartment homes, spacious townhomes, and a newly designed elevator, mid-rise building. The possibilities are endless. Newly remodeled and featuring eco-friendly touches, Orchard Park will enrich your lifestyle. Your new kitchen features honey maple cabinetry, stunning black GE appliances, or stainless steel, granite countertop options, and ceramic cooktop stoves. You may even love to do the laundry with your home’s convenient, full-sized, Euro-style washer and dryer. Style is in the details. We’ve given you custom paint, fireplaces, brushed nickel finishes, and six-panel doors throughout, just a few touches that

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: One month's rent
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month (1 pet), $50/month (2 pets)
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: No Pit Bulls or other Bull Breeds. Weight limit: 1 dog- no weight restrictions. 2 dogs- max 40 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Orchard Park have any available units?
Orchard Park has 11 units available starting at $1,617 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Orchard Park have?
Some of Orchard Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Orchard Park currently offering any rent specials?
Orchard Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Orchard Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Orchard Park is pet friendly.
Does Orchard Park offer parking?
Yes, Orchard Park offers parking.
Does Orchard Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Orchard Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Orchard Park have a pool?
Yes, Orchard Park has a pool.
Does Orchard Park have accessible units?
No, Orchard Park does not have accessible units.
Does Orchard Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Orchard Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Orchard Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Orchard Park has units with air conditioning.

