/
/
/
apartments under 1200
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:48 PM
150 Apartments under $1,200 for rent in Ellicott City, MD
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
Plum Tree
3463 Plum Tree Dr, Ellicott City, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$998
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Plum Tree Apartments is in a fantastic Howard County apartment location. This community has planned events and a very attentive staff taking care of you.
Results within 5 miles of Ellicott City
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
10 Units Available
Security Park
7507 Fairbrook Rd, Woodlawn, MD
1 Bedroom
$890
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
894 sqft
Enjoy an apartment community that offers a pool, playground and landscaped outdoor spaces. Apartments are spacious and feature contemporary design. Located near I-70 and I-695 and just a short drive from shopping at Security Square.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
36 Units Available
Cedar Gardens & Towers Apartments & Townhomes
8246 Church Ln, Milford Mill, MD
Studio
$940
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
999 sqft
Enjoy your own private patio and fully furnished apartment with air conditioning and walk-in closets in this ideally located community with close links to good local schools and the I-695. Lobby and internet cafe onsite.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
23 Units Available
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,034
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
806 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
940 sqft
Lots of green spaces and trees; amenities include on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Units have microwaves, dishwashers and ranges in the kitchen, as well as air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
7 Units Available
Villas at 4607
4607 Old Court Rd, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,140
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1088 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villas at 4607 in Pikesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
8 Units Available
Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$973
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large units in a cat-friendly community with a pool. Apartments feature spacious living and dining areas, making larger units good for families. Near I-695 with dining available at Windsor Inn Crab House and Corinthian Lounge.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
3 Units Available
Dunhill North Apartments
7910 Dunhill Village Cir, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,050
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
842 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A beautiful community just minutes from grocery stores, the library, and area parks. On-site amenities include free parking, a pool, and laundry in each building. Separate dining rooms and larger patios and balconies.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
50 Units Available
St. Charles At Olde Court
7900 Brookford Cir, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,147
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1188 sqft
St. Charles at Olde Court Apartments is located at 7900 Brookford Circle Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. St.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
11 Units Available
Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$971
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,472
1012 sqft
Both townhomes and apartments available within community. Pool, playground and tennis courts on-site. Within walking distance of Hebbville Elementary School and a stone's throw from the Baltimore Beltway (I-695).
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
12 Units Available
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,074
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
747 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1200 sqft
Nestled near Woodlawn's best shopping and dining. Units have a patio or balcony and include cable service. Tenants enjoy internet access and on-site laundry. Pets are allowed.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
11 Units Available
Woodridge Apartments
3901 Noyes Cir, Randallstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,008
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet residential area next to Wildwood Park. Onsite amenities include a pool, fitness center, laundry service and playground. Easy access to both I-695 and I-795 highways.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
10 Units Available
Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,064
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
737 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable apartments boasting air conditioning, hardwood floors, and washers and dryers. Community allows cats and dogs. Pool and laundry room on site. 24-hour maintenance available. Close to Dead Run Park and I-70.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
12 Units Available
Mount Ridge Apartments
201 S Symington Ave, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,100
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
865 sqft
This community is convenient to the Short Line Trail, South Paradise Avenue and I-695. Units are recently renovated and feature either a patio or balcony. Community features include volleyball court and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
7 Units Available
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,134
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
930 sqft
Convenient location near the Baltimore Beltway. Recently renovated units have custom blinds, air conditioning and ample storage space. Kitchens have modern appliances including a range and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Strawberry Hill
1546 Ingleside Ave, Woodlawn, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
896 sqft
Prime location in private Woodlawn neighborhood close to I-70, I-695 and Route 40. Spacious apartments with large, open floor plans. Complex features playground, BBQ/picnic area and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
4 Units Available
Mcdonogh Village
3771 Brice Run Rd, Randallstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,020
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
848 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern design and plenty of storage space in one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Nicely-kept outdoor pool. Convenient access to shopping at Randallstown Plaza and Liberty Plaza. Nearby dining options include Ruby Tuesday and IHOP.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
5 Units Available
Westgate
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$875
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1062 sqft
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes are located in Baltimore City surrounded by scenic wooded views. This community features studio apartments and 2-3 Bedroom Townhomes. Don't hesitate! Check out what Jamestowne has to offer today!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
10 Units Available
Westgate
Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$920
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
776 sqft
Elegantly landscaped property located near schools. Air-conditioned units feature patio/balcony and kitchen appliances including dishwasher and garbage disposal. Business center, on-site laundry facilities, and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
52 Units Available
Chadwick Manor
Tuscany Gardens
1606 Cantwell Rd, Woodlawn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,000
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1015 sqft
Elegant units located near Interstate 70. Air conditioning and ceiling fans promote year-round comfort. Amenities include a tennis court, swimming pool and a car wash area.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
22 Units Available
Chadwick Manor
Tuscany Woods
7106 Rolling Bend Rd, Woodlawn, MD
1 Bedroom
$949
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
962 sqft
Located a short walk from the Boulevard Place Shopping Center and the Security Station Shopping Center. Recently renovated apartments have plush carpeting and ample storage space.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated February 26 at 07:37pm
2 Units Available
Cedar Run Apartments
407 Cedar Run Pl, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,035
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
742 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWelcome Home. We offer studio, one, one bedroom with den, and two bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated February 26 at 07:37pm
2 Units Available
Shade Tree Trace
408 Shade Tree Pl, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,160
726 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nFeaturing three oversized floor plans, Shade Tree Trace Apartments at The Timbers is located in the Catonsville area of Western Baltimore County, just west of Baltimore City.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
2 Units Available
Hickory Ridge
Bluffs at Hawthorn
10401 Hickory Ridge Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,194
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one, two bedroom, and three bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
2 Units Available
White Oaks
9 Rambling Oaks Way, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,140
741 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nFeaturing three roomy floor plans, White Oaks Apartments at The Timbers is located in the Catonsville area of Western Baltimore County, just west of Baltimore City.
Similar Pages
Ellicott City 1 BedroomsEllicott City 2 BedroomsEllicott City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEllicott City 3 BedroomsEllicott City Accessible ApartmentsEllicott City Apartments with BalconyEllicott City Apartments with Garage
Ellicott City Apartments with GymEllicott City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEllicott City Apartments with Move-in SpecialsEllicott City Apartments with ParkingEllicott City Apartments with PoolEllicott City Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD