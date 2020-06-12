/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:29 PM
128 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ellicott City, MD
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
2 Units Available
Plum Tree
3463 Plum Tree Dr, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1235 sqft
Plum Tree Apartments is in a fantastic Howard County apartment location. This community has planned events and a very attentive staff taking care of you.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Kaiser Park
8120 Randolph Way, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,703
1920 sqft
Near Highway 40, shops and restaurants. Community features two-bedroom apartments and three-bedroom townhomes. Residences come with air conditioning, in-unit laundry and GE kitchen appliances. Common amenities include a coffee bar, clubhouse, pool and playground.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Townes at Pine Orchard
3252 Pine Orchard Ln, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
2000 sqft
The Townes at Pine Orchard is a community located in Ellicott City, MD. These spacious new units feature washer/dryer hookups, plenty of natural light and granite countertops. Located just five miles from local commuter bus routes.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
The Wexley at 100
6081 Otterbein Lane, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1455 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
8 Units Available
The Elms at Fall Run
8401 Oakton Ln, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1250 sqft
The beautiful and secluded community offers residents a tennis court, hot tub, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments equipped with fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Route 100 also provides easy access to just about everything.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 10:12pm
29 Units Available
The Elms at Montjoy
4900 Walking Stick Rd, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,223
1520 sqft
Modern living within minutes of Highway 100. Planned community with a pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Pet-friendly property. In-unit amenities include fireplace, walk-in closets and laundry. Garages available.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3493 N CHATHAM ROAD
3493 North Chatham Road, Ellicott City, MD
LARGE MULTI LEVEL CONTEMPORARY HOME * SECLUDED YET CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR EVERYTHING* 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHROOMS ON 1 LEVEL * HUGE MASTER BEDROOM SUITE WITH LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET AND SUPER ENSUITE BATHROOM ON UPPER LEVEL * LIVING ROOM WITH
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9051 Dunloggin Ct
9051 Dunloggin Court, Ellicott City, MD
9051 Dunloggin Ct Available 08/01/20 Spacious 4 BR Single Family in Ellicott City - Spacious 4 BR/3.5 BA Single Family in Ellicott City! Welcoming foyer with wood floors throughout that opens to the separate living room and dining area.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8314 Sunset Drive 1
8314 Sunset Drive, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
Spacious Ellicott City Apartment - Property Id: 11565 Certified Lead Free. Spacious first floor apartment with a separate entrance with a covered patio; in a duplex home. Spacious front and back yards. The Duplex sits on over 1/2 acre of land.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Dorsey Search
1 Unit Available
4679 HALLOWED STREAM
4679 Hallowed Stream, Ellicott City, MD
This is the Townhome that all renters dream of. The interior is roomy and relaxing. Clients are eager to move in and be a part of the wonderful community of Dorsey Hall. Enjoy all of the amenities that this home has to offer.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3404 ORANGE GROVE COURT
3404 Orange Grove Court, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1351 sqft
A contemporary townhome in the heart of Ellicott City, 3 finished levels, freshly painted interiors, living room with a box bay window, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and casual dining space with a slider to the elevated deck
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2035 CRESCENT MOON COURT
2035 Crescent Moon Court, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
3023 sqft
Large, well-maintained brick front TH nestled in the sought after golf course community of Waverly Woods, Open Floor Plan with upgrades. 3 bedrooms, 3 full bath & 1 half bath, bedroom/den in basement, soaking tub,fireplace, deck off the kitchen.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3243 SONIA TRAIL
3243 Sonia Trail, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1756 sqft
Well maintained end unit townhome. Freshly painted throughout. Brand new carpet. New Refrigerator. Fully finished basement includes a family room with access to the patio. New Deck on the main level.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3301 DEMIREL WAY
3301 Demirel Way, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1800 sqft
Unit C - 1800 finished sq feet in this 2 level 3bed/1.5 bath apt. Hardwoods, Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer Dryer in Unit. 1st floor features Huge Open Floor Plan, 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Upper HUGE bedroom features walk-in closet & Full Bath.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
9221 STAYMAN DRIVE W
9221 West Stayman Drive, Ellicott City, MD
4 bed- 3 full bath Remodeled in 2017 home with new SS appliances, HVAC, and water heater. Mother-in-law suite on ground level - large office / bedroom , full bath, and kitchenette. Nice size backyard, large patio and shed.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
8886 PAPILLON DRIVE
8886 Papillon Drive, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1830 sqft
Showing on Friday between 9;30-10;30am on 06/05/2020. Remarkably Beautiful End unit Townhouse in Ellicott city! Do not miss this opportunity to rent for 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathroom house with Hardwood floor.
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
10058 FOX DEN ROAD
10058 Fox Den Road, Ellicott City, MD
Truly unique custom home located at the end of a quiet street in Ellicott city.. Elevation and curb appeal like very few homes on the market. Step inside this amazing home with top of the line finishes throughout.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Dorsey Search
1 Unit Available
4663 COLUMBIA ROAD
4663 Columbia Road, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1810 sqft
Wonderfully renovated end-unit garage townhome backing to open space & close to the Dorsey Hall pool.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2048 CRESCENT MOON COURT
2048 Crescent Moon Court, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2800 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Luxury townhouse in gated community. 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 car garage with golf course view in Waverly Woods community.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3709 LIGON ROAD
3709 Ligon Road, Ellicott City, MD
Perfect rancher located on mature tree-lined street in Dunloggin. You will enjoy 1 level living with hardwoods throughout, open living and dining room and lower level finished with additional bonus room to make your own.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3326 COVENTRY COURT DRIVE
3326 Coventry Court Drive, Ellicott City, MD
Well Maintained, Fantastic rancher in Ellicott City. Awesome Schools! Newly refinished hardwood flooring throughout main level , updated kitchen with lots of counter space. Huge Lower Level Rec Room with fire place and recessed lighting.
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
9961 OAK LEA CT
9961 Oaklea Court, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Beautifully maintained rancher with fresh paint! French door access to covered deck and fully finished walkout-level basement. Apply Online: https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/9961-Oak-Lea-Court-Ellicott-City-MD-21042-294455373
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3305 DEMIREL WAY WAY
3305 Demirel Way, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1800 sqft
1800 finished sq feet in this 2 level 3 bed/2.5bath unit. New Building. Hardwoods, Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer Dryer in Unit, . 1st floor features Huge Open Floor Plan with 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. 3rd bedroom and 1 full bath on upper level
1 of 8
Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
Dorsey Search
1 Unit Available
9614 TORINO ROAD
9614 Torino Road, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
,
Similar Pages
Ellicott City 1 BedroomsEllicott City 2 BedroomsEllicott City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEllicott City 3 BedroomsEllicott City Accessible ApartmentsEllicott City Apartments under $1,100Ellicott City Apartments under $1,200
Ellicott City Apartments under $1,400Ellicott City Apartments with BalconyEllicott City Apartments with GarageEllicott City Apartments with GymEllicott City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEllicott City Apartments with Move-in SpecialsEllicott City Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD