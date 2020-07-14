All apartments in Ellicott City
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

Townes at Pine Orchard

3252 Pine Orchard Ln · (410) 881-4548
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3252 Pine Orchard Ln, Ellicott City, MD 21042

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10282 · Avail. Sep 16

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Unit 10270 · Avail. Sep 17

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Unit 3272 · Avail. Aug 29

$2,975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Townes at Pine Orchard.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
coffee bar
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
At the Townes at Pine Orchard, your life begins now. Our townhome apartments give you all of the modern luxuries you want, but with all of the space that you need. The space to relax. The space to entertain. The space to live life to the fullest, inside and out. Our three-story townhomes offer open, light-filed floor plans with designer kitchens featuring wide-plank wood flooring, shaker-style cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and solid, granite countertops.

From the moment you arrive at Townes at Pine Orchard you will instantly feel right at home. Our brand-new townhomes offer well-appointed amenities and top-notch services that set a new standard in living. Relax and unwind in our scenic outdoor spaces, stroll through our pet-friendly community with your furry companion, or have a day out in downtown Ellicott City.

Our central location gives you access to everywhere you need to be. Located minutes from local restaurants and shopping, you can enjoy the conveniences and charm rig

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: $250 with approved application
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $25
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Townes at Pine Orchard have any available units?
Townes at Pine Orchard has 3 units available starting at $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Townes at Pine Orchard have?
Some of Townes at Pine Orchard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Townes at Pine Orchard currently offering any rent specials?
Townes at Pine Orchard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Townes at Pine Orchard pet-friendly?
Yes, Townes at Pine Orchard is pet friendly.
Does Townes at Pine Orchard offer parking?
Yes, Townes at Pine Orchard offers parking.
Does Townes at Pine Orchard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Townes at Pine Orchard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Townes at Pine Orchard have a pool?
No, Townes at Pine Orchard does not have a pool.
Does Townes at Pine Orchard have accessible units?
Yes, Townes at Pine Orchard has accessible units.
Does Townes at Pine Orchard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Townes at Pine Orchard has units with dishwashers.
Does Townes at Pine Orchard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Townes at Pine Orchard has units with air conditioning.
