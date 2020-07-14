Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments coffee bar courtyard e-payments guest parking internet access new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community

At the Townes at Pine Orchard, your life begins now. Our townhome apartments give you all of the modern luxuries you want, but with all of the space that you need. The space to relax. The space to entertain. The space to live life to the fullest, inside and out. Our three-story townhomes offer open, light-filed floor plans with designer kitchens featuring wide-plank wood flooring, shaker-style cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and solid, granite countertops.



From the moment you arrive at Townes at Pine Orchard you will instantly feel right at home. Our brand-new townhomes offer well-appointed amenities and top-notch services that set a new standard in living. Relax and unwind in our scenic outdoor spaces, stroll through our pet-friendly community with your furry companion, or have a day out in downtown Ellicott City.



