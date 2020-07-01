All apartments in Dundalk
Last updated April 19 2020 at 11:56 AM

2116 Cameron Drive G

2116 Cameron Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2116 Cameron Drive, Dundalk, MD 21222
Holabird Industrial

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
parking
Portside Apartment - Property Id: 239988

Portside Apartments offers a variety of one, two and three bedroom floor plans, all of provide modern amenities including a fully-equipped kitchen, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. . Conveniently located within walking distance to shopping, dining opportunities, schools, parks, and to John Hopkins Bayview. Ideal for those who work in Sparrow Point, and or nearby manufacturing companies

Portside Apartments
2125 Cameron Drive, Dundalk, MD, 21222
Open 9am-5pm

To submit, you will need turn-in:
2 pieces of ID
6 pay stubs (consecutive) or benefit award letters

CREDIT and CRIMINAL BACKGROUND CHECK is apart of the application process.
Lease Terms:
. 1 year term
. Pets Deposit Required ( but NO monthly pet fee)
. Free Parking
. Water/ Sewage included

LITHC, Section 8, HUD VASH and HOME Accepted
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239988
Property Id 239988

(RLNE5631755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2116 Cameron Drive G have any available units?
2116 Cameron Drive G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 2116 Cameron Drive G have?
Some of 2116 Cameron Drive G's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2116 Cameron Drive G currently offering any rent specials?
2116 Cameron Drive G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 Cameron Drive G pet-friendly?
Yes, 2116 Cameron Drive G is pet friendly.
Does 2116 Cameron Drive G offer parking?
Yes, 2116 Cameron Drive G offers parking.
Does 2116 Cameron Drive G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2116 Cameron Drive G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 Cameron Drive G have a pool?
No, 2116 Cameron Drive G does not have a pool.
Does 2116 Cameron Drive G have accessible units?
No, 2116 Cameron Drive G does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 Cameron Drive G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2116 Cameron Drive G has units with dishwashers.

