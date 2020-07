Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious Townhouse with so much room for activities! Fantastic 4 bedroom, 3 Full bath, garage townhome in central Columbia close to everything. This home has a great open floorplan and plenty of room. 1 car garage so you never have to find a parking spot.