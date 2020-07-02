All apartments in Columbia
9349 Reader Lane - 1

9349 Reader Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9349 Reader Lane, Columbia, MD 21045
Oakland Mills

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WON'T LAST LONG! COMPLETELY RENOVATED 3bd/2bath townhouse in Stevens Forest. Gorgeous NEW luxury vinyl flooring on main & basement levels. NEW modern galley kitchen w/ granite & stainless appliances. Updated bathroom. Fresh paint & NEW carpet. Large walkout basement w/ full bath & family room. Walking distance to Oakland Mills Middle & High School, Blandair Regional Park & jogging/walking path. Close to shopping/dining, all major hwys.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9349 Reader Lane - 1 have any available units?
9349 Reader Lane - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 9349 Reader Lane - 1 have?
Some of 9349 Reader Lane - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9349 Reader Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
9349 Reader Lane - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9349 Reader Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9349 Reader Lane - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 9349 Reader Lane - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 9349 Reader Lane - 1 offers parking.
Does 9349 Reader Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9349 Reader Lane - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9349 Reader Lane - 1 have a pool?
No, 9349 Reader Lane - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 9349 Reader Lane - 1 have accessible units?
No, 9349 Reader Lane - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 9349 Reader Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9349 Reader Lane - 1 has units with dishwashers.

