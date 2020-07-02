9349 Reader Lane - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

WON'T LAST LONG! COMPLETELY RENOVATED 3bd/2bath townhouse in Stevens Forest. Gorgeous NEW luxury vinyl flooring on main & basement levels. NEW modern galley kitchen w/ granite & stainless appliances. Updated bathroom. Fresh paint & NEW carpet. Large walkout basement w/ full bath & family room. Walking distance to Oakland Mills Middle & High School, Blandair Regional Park & jogging/walking path. Close to shopping/dining, all major hwys.

WON'T LAST LONG! COMPLETELY RENOVATED 3bd/2bath townhouse in Stevens Forest. Gorgeous NEW luxury vinyl flooring on main & basement levels. NEW modern galley kitchen w/ granite & stainless appliances. Updated bathroom. Fresh paint & NEW carpet. Large walkout basement w/ full bath & family room. Walking distance to Oakland Mills Middle & High School, Blandair Regional Park & jogging/walking path. Close to shopping/dining, all major hwys.