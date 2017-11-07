All apartments in Columbia
9241 Oakland Pl

9241 Oakland Place · No Longer Available
Location

9241 Oakland Place, Columbia, MD 21046
Savage - Guilford

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Oakland Place - Property Id: 212323

Oakland Place is a lovely 16 unit town home community conveniently located in Columbia MD. All units are three/four bedrooms, three full bath and one half bath on three levels with a garage. The unit being leased will have a County MIHU requirement so it is listed at a below market rent of $1,769 without utilities. Your income cannot exceed 80% of area median which is $69,346 for a family of four.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/212323
Property Id 212323

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5502477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9241 Oakland Pl have any available units?
9241 Oakland Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 9241 Oakland Pl have?
Some of 9241 Oakland Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9241 Oakland Pl currently offering any rent specials?
9241 Oakland Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9241 Oakland Pl pet-friendly?
No, 9241 Oakland Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 9241 Oakland Pl offer parking?
Yes, 9241 Oakland Pl offers parking.
Does 9241 Oakland Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9241 Oakland Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9241 Oakland Pl have a pool?
No, 9241 Oakland Pl does not have a pool.
Does 9241 Oakland Pl have accessible units?
No, 9241 Oakland Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 9241 Oakland Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9241 Oakland Pl has units with dishwashers.

