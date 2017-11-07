9241 Oakland Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Oakland Place - Property Id: 212323



Oakland Place is a lovely 16 unit town home community conveniently located in Columbia MD. All units are three/four bedrooms, three full bath and one half bath on three levels with a garage. The unit being leased will have a County MIHU requirement so it is listed at a below market rent of $1,769 without utilities. Your income cannot exceed 80% of area median which is $69,346 for a family of four.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/212323

Property Id 212323



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5502477)