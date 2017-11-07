9241 Oakland Pl

Amenities
Oakland Place - Property Id: 212323
Oakland Place is a lovely 16 unit town home community conveniently located in Columbia MD. All units are three/four bedrooms, three full bath and one half bath on three levels with a garage. The unit being leased will have a County MIHU requirement so it is listed at a below market rent of $1,769 without utilities. Your income cannot exceed 80% of area median which is $69,346 for a family of four.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/212323
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5502477)