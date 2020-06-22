8941 Footed Ridge

Amenities

Beautiful 3BR/2BA End-of-Row Townhome in Great Columbia, MD Community! - Beautiful 3BR/2BA end of row townhome in Columbia within minutes of commuter routes, shopping and dining! Main level features gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout an entryway foyer with hall coat closet, separate dining room, cozy living room, and kitchen with all appliances including dishwasher. Upper level has three spacious carpeted bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, plenty of closet storage space and a full hall bath with tub/shower and hall linen closet. Lower level has a carpeted clubroom with brick accent wall that would make a great second living area, full hall bath, and a utility/laundry room with additional room for storage. The fully fenced backyard would be great for entertaining!



Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional pet deposit.

Contact Danielle at (240) 682-1090 for details or to schedule an appointment or email dsaddler@baymgmtgroup.com



http://www.baymgmtgroup.com/laurel-md-rental-listings/laurel-single-family/



Good Credit Score required. Any slightly lower scores will be considered on a case by case basis.

