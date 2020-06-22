All apartments in Columbia
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8941 Footed Ridge

8941 Footed Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

8941 Footed Ridge, Columbia, MD 21045
Long Reach

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3BR/2BA End-of-Row Townhome in Great Columbia, MD Community! - Beautiful 3BR/2BA end of row townhome in Columbia within minutes of commuter routes, shopping and dining! Main level features gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout an entryway foyer with hall coat closet, separate dining room, cozy living room, and kitchen with all appliances including dishwasher. Upper level has three spacious carpeted bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, plenty of closet storage space and a full hall bath with tub/shower and hall linen closet. Lower level has a carpeted clubroom with brick accent wall that would make a great second living area, full hall bath, and a utility/laundry room with additional room for storage. The fully fenced backyard would be great for entertaining!

Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional pet deposit.
Good Credit Score required. Any slightly lower scores will be considered on a case by case basis.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8941 Footed Ridge have any available units?
8941 Footed Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 8941 Footed Ridge have?
Some of 8941 Footed Ridge's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8941 Footed Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
8941 Footed Ridge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8941 Footed Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 8941 Footed Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 8941 Footed Ridge offer parking?
No, 8941 Footed Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 8941 Footed Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8941 Footed Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8941 Footed Ridge have a pool?
No, 8941 Footed Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 8941 Footed Ridge have accessible units?
No, 8941 Footed Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 8941 Footed Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8941 Footed Ridge has units with dishwashers.
