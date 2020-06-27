8904 Mallard Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking air conditioning ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE 10/1/19. Middle of group town home with eat-in kitchen, laundry room, all appliances, central air, assigned parking, jacuzzi tub, ceiling fans.

No smoking, will consider your small pet.