Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
8904 Mallard Ct
Last updated October 8 2019 at 7:34 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8904 Mallard Ct
8904 Mallard Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
8904 Mallard Court, Columbia, MD 21045
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE 10/1/19. Middle of group town home with eat-in kitchen, laundry room, all appliances, central air, assigned parking, jacuzzi tub, ceiling fans.
No smoking, will consider your small pet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8904 Mallard Ct have any available units?
8904 Mallard Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbia, MD
.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbia Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8904 Mallard Ct have?
Some of 8904 Mallard Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8904 Mallard Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8904 Mallard Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8904 Mallard Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 8904 Mallard Ct is pet friendly.
Does 8904 Mallard Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8904 Mallard Ct offers parking.
Does 8904 Mallard Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8904 Mallard Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8904 Mallard Ct have a pool?
No, 8904 Mallard Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8904 Mallard Ct have accessible units?
No, 8904 Mallard Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8904 Mallard Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 8904 Mallard Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
