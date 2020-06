Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Ready to move in end unit town home with lot of natural light, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath, granite counter tops kitchen with SS appliances,fully finished walk out level basement with patio and deck.Large family , dining room and fully size attached garage.Easy commute to I-95, Rt 100, and 175. Processing fee is $45/adult and one month security deposit.