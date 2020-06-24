7453 Swan Point Way - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FANTASTIC Columbia rental! Large 4BR/3.5BA, 3 level townhouse located on quiet street and backs to woods. Over 2300 sq ft! GORGEOUSLY renovated kitchen w/ sleek white cabinets, granite & SS appliances. Super plush carpet throughout! NEW laminate flooring in basement. FRESH PAINT. Spacious MST BR w/ en suite & private balcony. Fireplace in living and family rooms. Deck & fenced backyard. Close to all major hwys, FT MEADE/NSA, shopping & dining. *PETS CONSIDERED CASE BY CASE* MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT*

