Beautiful updated townhouse with brand new kitchen, new stainless steel appliances,quartz counter tops, new carpet, new paint. new rear deck, new windows and doors ready for a new tenant. Tenant must have a credit score of 620 or better.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7426 SWEET CLOVER have any available units?
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
What amenities does 7426 SWEET CLOVER have?
Some of 7426 SWEET CLOVER's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7426 SWEET CLOVER currently offering any rent specials?
