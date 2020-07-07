7426 SWEET CLOVER

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful updated townhouse with brand new kitchen, new stainless steel appliances,quartz counter tops, new carpet, new paint. new rear deck, new windows and doors ready for a new tenant. Tenant must have a credit score of 620 or better.