6885 CARAVAN COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Welcome Home! Beautiful lease opportunity in quiet cul-de-sac community. Open 2-level foyer w/wood flooring through out;formal living and dining room w/crown & chair moldings; new kitchen with stainless steal appliances. Electric cook top, perfect for cooking and hosting. Fr. doors in kitchen open onto deck which overlooks rear lawn backing up to trees;large FR w/FP & mantel (as-is);grand MBR suite with newly renovated bathroom , MBA w/whirlpool tub & separate shower.Custom window treatments convey. Don't delay. Home is move in ready.