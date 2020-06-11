All apartments in Columbia
Last updated March 19 2019 at 1:43 AM

6885 CARAVAN COURT

6885 Caravan Court · No Longer Available
Location

6885 Caravan Court, Columbia, MD 21044
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Welcome Home! Beautiful lease opportunity in quiet cul-de-sac community. Open 2-level foyer w/wood flooring through out;formal living and dining room w/crown & chair moldings; new kitchen with stainless steal appliances. Electric cook top, perfect for cooking and hosting. Fr. doors in kitchen open onto deck which overlooks rear lawn backing up to trees;large FR w/FP & mantel (as-is);grand MBR suite with newly renovated bathroom , MBA w/whirlpool tub & separate shower.Custom window treatments convey. Don't delay. Home is move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6885 CARAVAN COURT have any available units?
6885 CARAVAN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6885 CARAVAN COURT have?
Some of 6885 CARAVAN COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6885 CARAVAN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6885 CARAVAN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6885 CARAVAN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6885 CARAVAN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 6885 CARAVAN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6885 CARAVAN COURT offers parking.
Does 6885 CARAVAN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6885 CARAVAN COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6885 CARAVAN COURT have a pool?
Yes, 6885 CARAVAN COURT has a pool.
Does 6885 CARAVAN COURT have accessible units?
No, 6885 CARAVAN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6885 CARAVAN COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 6885 CARAVAN COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
