6784 GREEN MILL WAY
Last updated April 11 2020 at 6:45 AM

6784 GREEN MILL WAY

6784 Green Mill Way · No Longer Available
Location

6784 Green Mill Way, Columbia, MD 21044
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
internet access
media room
Gorgeous brick front 3 level townhome located in the Simpson Mill Community. Spacious open floor plan with 2 story foyer. hardwood flooring throughout main level, 9 foot ceiling; Kitchen with granite countertops, Stainless steel appliances, 5-burner gas cooking range, 42" maple cabinetry, 9 feet Gourmet island and Pendant lighting. Recessed lighting and chandeliers throughout. High Ceiling on upper level; Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room. Custom Closet Organizer in all bedroom closets. Pre wired cable/internet/home theater. Low Maintenance Composite Deck. Community has beautiful Playground and a nature path/trail to the Robinson Nature Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

