6784 GREEN MILL WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities playground internet access media room

Gorgeous brick front 3 level townhome located in the Simpson Mill Community. Spacious open floor plan with 2 story foyer. hardwood flooring throughout main level, 9 foot ceiling; Kitchen with granite countertops, Stainless steel appliances, 5-burner gas cooking range, 42" maple cabinetry, 9 feet Gourmet island and Pendant lighting. Recessed lighting and chandeliers throughout. High Ceiling on upper level; Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room. Custom Closet Organizer in all bedroom closets. Pre wired cable/internet/home theater. Low Maintenance Composite Deck. Community has beautiful Playground and a nature path/trail to the Robinson Nature Center.