6723 QUIET HOURS

Amenities
Spacious, 3 bedroom TH with eat-in kitchen, fenced yard, new appliances, new windows, wall to wall carpet, hardwood floor, ceramic tile, full size deck, recreation room, finished basement, wood burning fireplace, alarm system available, and lots of storage space. Easy access to Rt 29, Rt32 and I-95. Walk to library, school, lake, shopping, grocery, tennis and close to mall, hospital, college and transit. Reserved parking and plenty of guest parking. No smoking. Will consider your pet. Must see!