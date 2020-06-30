All apartments in Columbia
6633 SENECA DR

6633 Seneca Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6633 Seneca Drive, Columbia, MD 21046
Kings Contrivance

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Pristine home, beautiful setting and views, convenient to commuter routes, walk to Atholton elementary school and community pool. Updated kitchen with wood look laminate flooring, table space, granite counters. Living room with wood burning fireplace surrounded by lovely built-ins. Master bedroom with private bath and walk-in closet. Hardwood flooring in hallway and bedrooms. Lower level is bright and spacious, ample storage. New gas high efficiency furnace and air conditioning, roof replaced September 2019. Rent includes lawn maintenance and fall leaf clean up. Freshly painted. Long and Foster application on line, $55 per adult occupant. No pets allowed, no exceptions. Housing vouchers considered with excellent credit. Also for Sale MDHW272416

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6633 SENECA DR have any available units?
6633 SENECA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6633 SENECA DR have?
Some of 6633 SENECA DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6633 SENECA DR currently offering any rent specials?
6633 SENECA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6633 SENECA DR pet-friendly?
No, 6633 SENECA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 6633 SENECA DR offer parking?
No, 6633 SENECA DR does not offer parking.
Does 6633 SENECA DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6633 SENECA DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6633 SENECA DR have a pool?
Yes, 6633 SENECA DR has a pool.
Does 6633 SENECA DR have accessible units?
No, 6633 SENECA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6633 SENECA DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6633 SENECA DR has units with dishwashers.

