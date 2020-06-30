6633 SENECA DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Pristine home, beautiful setting and views, convenient to commuter routes, walk to Atholton elementary school and community pool. Updated kitchen with wood look laminate flooring, table space, granite counters. Living room with wood burning fireplace surrounded by lovely built-ins. Master bedroom with private bath and walk-in closet. Hardwood flooring in hallway and bedrooms. Lower level is bright and spacious, ample storage. New gas high efficiency furnace and air conditioning, roof replaced September 2019. Rent includes lawn maintenance and fall leaf clean up. Freshly painted. Long and Foster application on line, $55 per adult occupant. No pets allowed, no exceptions. Housing vouchers considered with excellent credit. Also for Sale MDHW272416