6310 LEAFY SCREEN

"Look At ME now" Professionally cleaned and ready to go. Cute home for rent. Vaulted ceilings, Newer Floors. Four levels, Front and rear decks. Backs up to wooded open space with a garage. Available Sept1st. On quiet Cul-de Sac
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
