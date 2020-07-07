All apartments in Columbia
Last updated October 11 2019 at 8:15 PM

6310 LEAFY SCREEN

6310 Leafy Screen · No Longer Available
Location

6310 Leafy Screen, Columbia, MD 21045
Owen Brown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
"Look At ME now" Professionally cleaned and ready to go. Cute home for rent. Vaulted ceilings, Newer Floors. Four levels, Front and rear decks. Backs up to wooded open space with a garage. Available Sept1st. On quiet Cul-de Sac

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6310 LEAFY SCREEN have any available units?
6310 LEAFY SCREEN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6310 LEAFY SCREEN have?
Some of 6310 LEAFY SCREEN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6310 LEAFY SCREEN currently offering any rent specials?
6310 LEAFY SCREEN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6310 LEAFY SCREEN pet-friendly?
No, 6310 LEAFY SCREEN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 6310 LEAFY SCREEN offer parking?
Yes, 6310 LEAFY SCREEN offers parking.
Does 6310 LEAFY SCREEN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6310 LEAFY SCREEN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6310 LEAFY SCREEN have a pool?
No, 6310 LEAFY SCREEN does not have a pool.
Does 6310 LEAFY SCREEN have accessible units?
No, 6310 LEAFY SCREEN does not have accessible units.
Does 6310 LEAFY SCREEN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6310 LEAFY SCREEN has units with dishwashers.

