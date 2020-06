Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

VERY ATTRACTIVE, THREE BEDROOM DUPLEX WITH TWO FULL BATHS AND ONE HALF BATH. LARGE LOWER LEVEL FAMILY ROOM. SPACIOUS STORAGE/LAUNDRY ROOM. THERE IS ALSO ANOTHER ROOM THAT COULD BE USED AS AN OFFICE, PLAYROOM OR GUEST ROOM. THE SKYLIGHT IN THE LIVING ROOM ALLOWS FOR EXTRA, NATURAL LIGHT. OVER SIZED, FENCED IN BACK YARD. PARKING PAD DIRECTLY IN FRONT OF THE HOUSE WITH ADDITIONAL PARKING ON THE STREET. SET BACK IN THE CORNER OF THE CUL DE SAC. CLOSE TO MAJOR SHOPPING JUST A MILE AWAY.