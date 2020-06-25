All apartments in Columbia
6257 LIGHT POINT PLACE
6257 LIGHT POINT PLACE

Location

6257 Light Point Place, Columbia, MD 21045
Owen Brown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
garage
tennis court
Owner will only consider applicants with over 700 credit score. Come see this newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage single family home on a lovely cul-de-sac neighborhood. New luxury vinyl tile floors in entryway, living room, dining room and kitchen. Large master suite with newly renovated master bathroom including new soaking bathtub, new tile with accent border, new double vanity and new floors. Master bedroom features double closets and sitting room. Hall bath also renovated with new double vanity sink and floors. Enjoy the outdoors on the brand new composite deck and brick patio area. The family room features a new large sliding glass door, built in bookcases and a fireplace. New water heater and newer furnace will make your utility bills lower. LED lights throughout the home to also help with energy bills. This place is move in ready! A nearby playground for Marbella II residents is found only a few hundred feet away. Minutes from Blandair Park, a recently opened 300 acre park with playgrounds, pavilions, tennis courts, basketball courts and more. Columbia also features 3,600 acres of open space and 94 miles of pathways for community recreation, multiple gyms & 171 tot lots. This home is close to route 29 and 95 and near shops and restaurants. This is a must see! Owner is agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6257 LIGHT POINT PLACE have any available units?
6257 LIGHT POINT PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6257 LIGHT POINT PLACE have?
Some of 6257 LIGHT POINT PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6257 LIGHT POINT PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6257 LIGHT POINT PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6257 LIGHT POINT PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 6257 LIGHT POINT PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 6257 LIGHT POINT PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 6257 LIGHT POINT PLACE offers parking.
Does 6257 LIGHT POINT PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6257 LIGHT POINT PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6257 LIGHT POINT PLACE have a pool?
No, 6257 LIGHT POINT PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 6257 LIGHT POINT PLACE have accessible units?
No, 6257 LIGHT POINT PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6257 LIGHT POINT PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6257 LIGHT POINT PLACE has units with dishwashers.
