6257 LIGHT POINT PLACE

Owner will only consider applicants with over 700 credit score. Come see this newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage single family home on a lovely cul-de-sac neighborhood. New luxury vinyl tile floors in entryway, living room, dining room and kitchen. Large master suite with newly renovated master bathroom including new soaking bathtub, new tile with accent border, new double vanity and new floors. Master bedroom features double closets and sitting room. Hall bath also renovated with new double vanity sink and floors. Enjoy the outdoors on the brand new composite deck and brick patio area. The family room features a new large sliding glass door, built in bookcases and a fireplace. New water heater and newer furnace will make your utility bills lower. LED lights throughout the home to also help with energy bills. This place is move in ready! A nearby playground for Marbella II residents is found only a few hundred feet away. Minutes from Blandair Park, a recently opened 300 acre park with playgrounds, pavilions, tennis courts, basketball courts and more. Columbia also features 3,600 acres of open space and 94 miles of pathways for community recreation, multiple gyms & 171 tot lots. This home is close to route 29 and 95 and near shops and restaurants. This is a must see! Owner is agent.