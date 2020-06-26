All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 6218 BLACK CHERRY CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
6218 BLACK CHERRY CIRCLE
Last updated May 12 2019 at 5:54 AM

6218 BLACK CHERRY CIRCLE

6218 Black Cherry Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Long Reach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6218 Black Cherry Circle, Columbia, MD 21045
Long Reach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Location, location this home is nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac. This three level gem boast a separate dining and living room, a main level office and a eat in kitchen with an adjoining family room. The french doors from the family room leads to the deck where you can enjoy the spacious back yard. This home was freshly painted and has recently installed wood floors throughout. The chair rail & crown molding adds additional charm. A fireplace adorns the family room and a first floor laundry room makes this home prefect for any family. This home is move in ready- Also available for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6218 BLACK CHERRY CIRCLE have any available units?
6218 BLACK CHERRY CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6218 BLACK CHERRY CIRCLE have?
Some of 6218 BLACK CHERRY CIRCLE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6218 BLACK CHERRY CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
6218 BLACK CHERRY CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6218 BLACK CHERRY CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 6218 BLACK CHERRY CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 6218 BLACK CHERRY CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 6218 BLACK CHERRY CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 6218 BLACK CHERRY CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6218 BLACK CHERRY CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6218 BLACK CHERRY CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 6218 BLACK CHERRY CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 6218 BLACK CHERRY CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 6218 BLACK CHERRY CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 6218 BLACK CHERRY CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6218 BLACK CHERRY CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columbia Town Center
10360 Swift Stream Pl
Columbia, MD 21044
Bluffs at Fairway Hills
4965 Columbia Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
The Greens at Columbia
12215 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
Bluffs at Hawthorn
10401 Hickory Ridge Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
Alister Town Center
5331 Columbia Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
Poplar Glen
11608 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
Columbia Glade
5029 Columbia Road
Columbia, MD 21044
Clarys Crossing
11311 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbia Pet Friendly Places
Columbia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory RidgeLong ReachKings Contrivance
Oakland MillsHarpers ChoiceDowntown Columbia
Wilde LakeFairway Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University