6218 BLACK CHERRY CIRCLE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors fireplace

Location, location this home is nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac. This three level gem boast a separate dining and living room, a main level office and a eat in kitchen with an adjoining family room. The french doors from the family room leads to the deck where you can enjoy the spacious back yard. This home was freshly painted and has recently installed wood floors throughout. The chair rail & crown molding adds additional charm. A fireplace adorns the family room and a first floor laundry room makes this home prefect for any family. This home is move in ready- Also available for sale.