6095 Majors Lane #9

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher all utils included parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

1 bedroom, 1 bath, 3rd Floor Apartment - Well-maintained and Cozy 1Bed/1Bath garden-style apartment located in desirable Columbia, MD. The open floor design of the living space allows for creativity in setting up personal effects. The fireplace makes for cozy nights at home. Ample outdoor parking spaces allow for guests to be accommodated easily. Tenants will have access to a full kitchen, as well as a washer/dryer. Come and see what this comfortable home has to offer today! Located in Treover. Minutes to I95, Route 29, The Columbia Mall, Dobbin Square, and Gateway Overlook Shopping Centers. Also, located next to the tree-lined Columbia bike trail and Jefferson Hill Elementary.



360 Photo Tour : https://view.ricohtours.com/c4b7dc08-5560-46e5-964b-b1962bd81071



Parking: Assigned parking spot and plenty of parking space for visitors

All Utilities Paid by Tenants.

No Smoking

Pets: Case By Case



Schedule a Showing Online Today! www.RealPropertyMetro.com

Call: 410-290-3285

Email: Support@RPMDCMETRO.com



Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent

-$250 non-refundable pet fee



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.

-Rental History for the past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.

-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.

-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.



Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde



INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.



(RLNE5779249)