Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
6095 Majors Lane #9
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

6095 Majors Lane #9

6095 Majors Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6095 Majors Lane, Columbia, MD 21045
Long Reach

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
1 bedroom, 1 bath, 3rd Floor Apartment - Well-maintained and Cozy 1Bed/1Bath garden-style apartment located in desirable Columbia, MD. The open floor design of the living space allows for creativity in setting up personal effects. The fireplace makes for cozy nights at home. Ample outdoor parking spaces allow for guests to be accommodated easily. Tenants will have access to a full kitchen, as well as a washer/dryer. Come and see what this comfortable home has to offer today! Located in Treover. Minutes to I95, Route 29, The Columbia Mall, Dobbin Square, and Gateway Overlook Shopping Centers. Also, located next to the tree-lined Columbia bike trail and Jefferson Hill Elementary.

360 Photo Tour : https://view.ricohtours.com/c4b7dc08-5560-46e5-964b-b1962bd81071

Parking: Assigned parking spot and plenty of parking space for visitors
All Utilities Paid by Tenants.
No Smoking
Pets: Case By Case

Schedule a Showing Online Today! www.RealPropertyMetro.com
Call: 410-290-3285
Email: Support@RPMDCMETRO.com

Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent
-$250 non-refundable pet fee

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.
-Rental History for the past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.
-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.
-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(RLNE5779249)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6095 Majors Lane #9 have any available units?
6095 Majors Lane #9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6095 Majors Lane #9 have?
Some of 6095 Majors Lane #9's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6095 Majors Lane #9 currently offering any rent specials?
6095 Majors Lane #9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6095 Majors Lane #9 pet-friendly?
No, 6095 Majors Lane #9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 6095 Majors Lane #9 offer parking?
Yes, 6095 Majors Lane #9 offers parking.
Does 6095 Majors Lane #9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6095 Majors Lane #9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6095 Majors Lane #9 have a pool?
No, 6095 Majors Lane #9 does not have a pool.
Does 6095 Majors Lane #9 have accessible units?
No, 6095 Majors Lane #9 does not have accessible units.
Does 6095 Majors Lane #9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6095 Majors Lane #9 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
