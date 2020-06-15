6032 Laurel Wreath Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking bbq/grill

3 bedrooms 3.5 baths 3-level Townhouse in Columbia - Beautiful updated 3-level TH in Columbia. Within walking distance of the mall. The home features kitchen and bathrooms. The main level has beautiful laminate hardwood flooring. The deck off the back of the home is great for a barbeque or just bird watching. The beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and space for a dining room table. Fully finished Basement & laundry/utility/storage room! Minutes to Columbia Mall, Routes 29, 32, &108.



Nearby schools include Wilde Lake High School, Wilde Lake Middle School, and Bryant Woods Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are David's Natural Market, Whole Foods, and Sams Mart. Nearby coffee shops include Kung Fu Tea and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Waterloo Pizza & Sub, Cured 18th & 21st, and Corner Bakery Cafe. Also near to Symphony Woods, Hawthorn Park, and Cedar Lane Park.



360 Photo Tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/650ea6c7-6851-4321-99ae-18ffd7db25b4



Parking: 2 Reserved

All Utilities Paid by Tenants.

No Smoking

Pets: Case By Case



Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent

-$250 non-refundable pet fee



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.

-Rental History for the past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.

-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.

-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.



