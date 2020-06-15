All apartments in Columbia
6032 Laurel Wreath Way
6032 Laurel Wreath Way

6032 Laurel Wreath Way · No Longer Available
Location

6032 Laurel Wreath Way, Columbia, MD 21044
Downtown Columbia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
3 bedrooms 3.5 baths 3-level Townhouse in Columbia - Beautiful updated 3-level TH in Columbia. Within walking distance of the mall. The home features kitchen and bathrooms. The main level has beautiful laminate hardwood flooring. The deck off the back of the home is great for a barbeque or just bird watching. The beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and space for a dining room table. Fully finished Basement & laundry/utility/storage room! Minutes to Columbia Mall, Routes 29, 32, &108.

Nearby schools include Wilde Lake High School, Wilde Lake Middle School, and Bryant Woods Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are David's Natural Market, Whole Foods, and Sams Mart. Nearby coffee shops include Kung Fu Tea and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Waterloo Pizza & Sub, Cured 18th & 21st, and Corner Bakery Cafe. Also near to Symphony Woods, Hawthorn Park, and Cedar Lane Park.

360 Photo Tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/650ea6c7-6851-4321-99ae-18ffd7db25b4

Parking: 2 Reserved
All Utilities Paid by Tenants.
No Smoking
Pets: Case By Case

Schedule a Showing Online Today! www.RealPropertyMetro.com
Call: 410-290-3285
Email: Support@RPMDCMETRO.com

Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent
-$250 non-refundable pet fee

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.
-Rental History for the past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.
-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.
-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(RLNE5806330)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6032 Laurel Wreath Way have any available units?
6032 Laurel Wreath Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6032 Laurel Wreath Way have?
Some of 6032 Laurel Wreath Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6032 Laurel Wreath Way currently offering any rent specials?
6032 Laurel Wreath Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6032 Laurel Wreath Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6032 Laurel Wreath Way is pet friendly.
Does 6032 Laurel Wreath Way offer parking?
Yes, 6032 Laurel Wreath Way does offer parking.
Does 6032 Laurel Wreath Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6032 Laurel Wreath Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6032 Laurel Wreath Way have a pool?
No, 6032 Laurel Wreath Way does not have a pool.
Does 6032 Laurel Wreath Way have accessible units?
No, 6032 Laurel Wreath Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6032 Laurel Wreath Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6032 Laurel Wreath Way does not have units with dishwashers.
