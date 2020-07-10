All apartments in Columbia
5905 TRUMPET SOUND COURT
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

5905 TRUMPET SOUND COURT

5905 Trumpet Sound Court · No Longer Available
Location

5905 Trumpet Sound Court, Columbia, MD 21029
River Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Lovely updated townhouse in the heart of River Hill! This home offers brand new carpet, new appliances, new carpet, fresh paint and upgraded bathrooms. Welcome guests on the main level featuring a grand, open floor plan, hardwood floors and crown molding. Prepare meals in the spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a pantry and plenty of cabinet space, and a breakfast bar for additional seating. Sit down for meals in the bright morning room or in the formal dining room. The second level offers a large master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, including a soaking tub and separate shower. Two more bedrooms, featuring vaulted ceilings, and a full bathroom round out the second level. Relax in the lower level offering a large recreation room and an additional full bathroom. Attached two car garage with parking pad. Close to shopping, restaurants, commuter routes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5905 TRUMPET SOUND COURT have any available units?
5905 TRUMPET SOUND COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5905 TRUMPET SOUND COURT have?
Some of 5905 TRUMPET SOUND COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5905 TRUMPET SOUND COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5905 TRUMPET SOUND COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5905 TRUMPET SOUND COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5905 TRUMPET SOUND COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 5905 TRUMPET SOUND COURT offer parking?
Yes, 5905 TRUMPET SOUND COURT offers parking.
Does 5905 TRUMPET SOUND COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5905 TRUMPET SOUND COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5905 TRUMPET SOUND COURT have a pool?
No, 5905 TRUMPET SOUND COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5905 TRUMPET SOUND COURT have accessible units?
No, 5905 TRUMPET SOUND COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5905 TRUMPET SOUND COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5905 TRUMPET SOUND COURT has units with dishwashers.

