5905 TRUMPET SOUND COURT

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Lovely updated townhouse in the heart of River Hill! This home offers brand new carpet, new appliances, new carpet, fresh paint and upgraded bathrooms. Welcome guests on the main level featuring a grand, open floor plan, hardwood floors and crown molding. Prepare meals in the spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a pantry and plenty of cabinet space, and a breakfast bar for additional seating. Sit down for meals in the bright morning room or in the formal dining room. The second level offers a large master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, including a soaking tub and separate shower. Two more bedrooms, featuring vaulted ceilings, and a full bathroom round out the second level. Relax in the lower level offering a large recreation room and an additional full bathroom. Attached two car garage with parking pad. Close to shopping, restaurants, commuter routes!