Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Pristine condition! Modern and Sun-filled 1 BDRM + 1 BATH condo on the 2nd floor, Bonus Room can be used as Den/Office or small BDRM! Tastefully renovated throughout!! Renovations less than 1 year old! New Kitchen, New Bathroom, New beautiful wood floors, fresh paint throughout. Housing voucher welcome. Excellent commuting location. Conveniently located near the Columbia Mall, Wegmans and public transportation! Please call Lister for Showing instructions.