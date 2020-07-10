All apartments in Columbia
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM

5838 HARNESS COURT

5838 Harness Court · No Longer Available
Location

5838 Harness Court, Columbia, MD 21044
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Beautiful BRAND NEW PAINT, CARPET, APPLIANCES, BATHROOMS, KITCHEN, NEW Energy Efficient WINDOWS, WELCOME HOME to this 3 level condo with unfinished Lower Level, lots of storage & great patio! Spacious kitchen with granite countertops, brand new stainless appliances and big picture window through to living/dining room. You'll love the gorgeous spa-like bathrooms, large bedrooms, decorative fireplace, --- Across the street from the HoCo HOSPITAL - Seconds to All Shops, WHOLE FOODS and GREAT FOOD OPTIONS - This one shines!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5838 HARNESS COURT have any available units?
5838 HARNESS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5838 HARNESS COURT have?
Some of 5838 HARNESS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5838 HARNESS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5838 HARNESS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5838 HARNESS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5838 HARNESS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 5838 HARNESS COURT offer parking?
No, 5838 HARNESS COURT does not offer parking.
Does 5838 HARNESS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5838 HARNESS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5838 HARNESS COURT have a pool?
No, 5838 HARNESS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5838 HARNESS COURT have accessible units?
No, 5838 HARNESS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5838 HARNESS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5838 HARNESS COURT has units with dishwashers.

