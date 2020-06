Amenities

IMMACULATE rental in fabulous location of downtown Columbia! You will not be disappointed in this beautiful home! Walk to everything from this spacious 2 BR, 2 BA condo that was completely rebuilt/renovated in 2017. You are steps away from the mall, lakefront, Merriweather, restaurants, movies, Whole Foods & major commuter roads.Good credit is a must.