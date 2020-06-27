5493 Vantage Point Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage media room tennis court

Fantastic 2 bedroom/2 full bath/2 half bath townhome in Columbia!

Located in a quiet neighborhood in Columbia Town Center within walking distance to tennis courts, two lakes, Columbia Mall, restaurants, movie theater, and Whole Foods. Convenient access to Rt. 29, Near Fort Meade and UMBC.



Property highlights:



- Beautiful living room with cathedral ceilings and wood-burning fireplace

- Spacious bedrooms each with it's own full bathroom

- Fully finished basement can be for extra living space or bedroom

- Attached 1 car garage and additional 1 assigned parking spot

- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute

- Water and sewer are included in the monthly rent

- No pets!



Available Now!



No Pets Allowed



