Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
5493 Vantage Point Rd
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

5493 Vantage Point Rd

5493 Vantage Point Road · No Longer Available
Location

5493 Vantage Point Road, Columbia, MD 21044
Downtown Columbia

Amenities

garage
tennis court
fireplace
media room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
tennis court
Fantastic 2 bedroom/2 full bath/2 half bath townhome in Columbia!
Located in a quiet neighborhood in Columbia Town Center within walking distance to tennis courts, two lakes, Columbia Mall, restaurants, movie theater, and Whole Foods. Convenient access to Rt. 29, Near Fort Meade and UMBC.

Property highlights:

- Beautiful living room with cathedral ceilings and wood-burning fireplace
- Spacious bedrooms each with it's own full bathroom
- Fully finished basement can be for extra living space or bedroom
- Attached 1 car garage and additional 1 assigned parking spot
- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute
- Water and sewer are included in the monthly rent
- No pets!

Available Now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5063660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

