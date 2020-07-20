All apartments in Columbia
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:10 AM

5482 GREEN DORY LANE

5482 Green Dory Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5482 Green Dory Lane, Columbia, MD 21044
Harpers Choice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lovely - well maintained and updated townhome in the heart of Columbia. Three generously sized bedrooms upstairs including a master with a large walk in closet. Updated full bath up. Newer carpet and wood style flooring on the main level with a wood burning fireplace and dining room. Utility room with full size washer and dryer plus plenty of closet space. Awesome fenced in backyard with a deck- perfect for outdoor entertaining. Seeking tenant with a credit score of 640 and good references. No smoking, no pets. Please contact listing agent for application link.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5482 GREEN DORY LANE have any available units?
5482 GREEN DORY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5482 GREEN DORY LANE have?
Some of 5482 GREEN DORY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5482 GREEN DORY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5482 GREEN DORY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5482 GREEN DORY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5482 GREEN DORY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 5482 GREEN DORY LANE offer parking?
No, 5482 GREEN DORY LANE does not offer parking.
Does 5482 GREEN DORY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5482 GREEN DORY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5482 GREEN DORY LANE have a pool?
No, 5482 GREEN DORY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 5482 GREEN DORY LANE have accessible units?
No, 5482 GREEN DORY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5482 GREEN DORY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5482 GREEN DORY LANE has units with dishwashers.
