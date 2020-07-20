5482 GREEN DORY LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Lovely - well maintained and updated townhome in the heart of Columbia. Three generously sized bedrooms upstairs including a master with a large walk in closet. Updated full bath up. Newer carpet and wood style flooring on the main level with a wood burning fireplace and dining room. Utility room with full size washer and dryer plus plenty of closet space. Awesome fenced in backyard with a deck- perfect for outdoor entertaining. Seeking tenant with a credit score of 640 and good references. No smoking, no pets. Please contact listing agent for application link.