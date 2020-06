Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful well maintained home in a quite setting of Howard County, this home a features 3 bedrooms with 2.5 Bath with a separate Dining room and a breakfast nook. Must see! All new Floors, and New carpet, New appliances Too, Pet allowed Pet on Case By Case. *LAWN CARE INCLUDED in the rent