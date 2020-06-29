5255 LIGHTFOOT PATH

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Tour it yourself @ www. rently. com One of a kind! Beautifully updated and maintained 3 bedroom 3 and half bath I car garage town-home located in the south after Hobbits Glen golf course community. Enjoy a beautiful view of the golf course form the deck or gated walkout Brick Patio.Hardwood floor on all 3 levels.