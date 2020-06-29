Tour it yourself @ www. rently. com One of a kind! Beautifully updated and maintained 3 bedroom 3 and half bath I car garage town-home located in the south after Hobbits Glen golf course community. Enjoy a beautiful view of the golf course form the deck or gated walkout Brick Patio.Hardwood floor on all 3 levels.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 5255 LIGHTFOOT PATH have?
Some of 5255 LIGHTFOOT PATH's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
