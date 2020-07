Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning

Act quickly on this opportunity to rent an immaculate, freshly painted 2 bedroom, one fully updated full bath and a large kitchen with lots of counter space, table space and a pantry to fulfill storage needs! Beautiful upgraded flooring through out, full size washer and dryer! 2 split a/c and heating units, Separate electric meter. Available immediately upon application approval by Owners. 700 credit score, no pets