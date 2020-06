Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace

Bright, updated 3-bedroom rambler with large walkout basement. This home features gleaming hardwood floors, open Living/ Dining room, and eat-in kitchen. The spacious master bedroom boasts a bathroom with seamless walk-in shower. Outside, the rear patio and yard act as an extension of the home and offer the perfect setting for cool autumn nights. Easy access to I-495, downtown Bethesda, NIH, and walking trails.