7704 MASSENA ROAD

Spacious split level near it all in Bethesda! Inviting rear porch and deck! RARE GARAGE. 4 bed & 3 full baths. Renovated eat-in kitchen with nice quartz counters, Stainless appliances. Sunny & bright living/dining rooms. Gleaming hardwood floors main & upper levels. MBR w separate bath. Renov baths. LL family room w FP w stove insert. Covered deck overlooking fantastic fenced back yard. Close to Walter Reed, Bethesda Downtown, DC / NIH / VA. Long term lease preferred. Sorry, no pets allowed.*Pictures represent the home vacant however the property is currently occupied*