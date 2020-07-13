All apartments in Bethesda
7704 MASSENA ROAD

7704 Massena Road · No Longer Available
Location

7704 Massena Road, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious split level near it all in Bethesda! Inviting rear porch and deck! RARE GARAGE. 4 bed & 3 full baths. Renovated eat-in kitchen with nice quartz counters, Stainless appliances. Sunny & bright living/dining rooms. Gleaming hardwood floors main & upper levels. MBR w separate bath. Renov baths. LL family room w FP w stove insert. Covered deck overlooking fantastic fenced back yard. Close to Walter Reed, Bethesda Downtown, DC / NIH / VA. Long term lease preferred. Sorry, no pets allowed.*Pictures represent the home vacant however the property is currently occupied*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7704 MASSENA ROAD have any available units?
7704 MASSENA ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 7704 MASSENA ROAD have?
Some of 7704 MASSENA ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7704 MASSENA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7704 MASSENA ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7704 MASSENA ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7704 MASSENA ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 7704 MASSENA ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 7704 MASSENA ROAD offers parking.
Does 7704 MASSENA ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7704 MASSENA ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7704 MASSENA ROAD have a pool?
No, 7704 MASSENA ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 7704 MASSENA ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7704 MASSENA ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7704 MASSENA ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7704 MASSENA ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7704 MASSENA ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7704 MASSENA ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
