Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace media room

Custom built residence with 10 ft ceilings on the first floor. Just stunning with spectacular architectural details. Black stained wood floors. 3 fireplaces, in the living room, dining room and master bedroom. Gourmet kitchen with Thermador SS appliances. Theater system in the lower level,(only speaker system, no TV).Two car garage. Possible home office suite or in-laws suite with separate entrance. Almost half an acre lot! Just stunning!