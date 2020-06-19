All apartments in Bethesda
7028 HEATHERHILL ROAD
Last updated May 15 2019 at 1:57 AM

7028 HEATHERHILL ROAD

7028 Heatherhill Road · No Longer Available
Location

7028 Heatherhill Road, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautifully renovated one of a kind, 6 bedroom, 5 full and 2 half bath home with 3 car garage on private half acre treed lot in sought after Bannockburn Estates! Loaded with upgraded and custom features. Hardwoods, moldings, coffered and tray ceilings, walls of windows, upgraded lighting. Large open foyer, huge living room with cozy fireplace, sunroom, formal dining room. Renovated kitchen w/imported custom cabinetry. Luxurious master bath with steam shower, bidet, imported Italian tile and step down jetted tub! Huge custom walk in closet. Finished walk out lower level has 2nd full kitchen! Lovely private setting with 2 decks, in-ground pool! Great location for DC commuters!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7028 HEATHERHILL ROAD have any available units?
7028 HEATHERHILL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 7028 HEATHERHILL ROAD have?
Some of 7028 HEATHERHILL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7028 HEATHERHILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7028 HEATHERHILL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7028 HEATHERHILL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7028 HEATHERHILL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 7028 HEATHERHILL ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 7028 HEATHERHILL ROAD offers parking.
Does 7028 HEATHERHILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7028 HEATHERHILL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7028 HEATHERHILL ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 7028 HEATHERHILL ROAD has a pool.
Does 7028 HEATHERHILL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7028 HEATHERHILL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7028 HEATHERHILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7028 HEATHERHILL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7028 HEATHERHILL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7028 HEATHERHILL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
