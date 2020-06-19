7028 HEATHERHILL ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautifully renovated one of a kind, 6 bedroom, 5 full and 2 half bath home with 3 car garage on private half acre treed lot in sought after Bannockburn Estates! Loaded with upgraded and custom features. Hardwoods, moldings, coffered and tray ceilings, walls of windows, upgraded lighting. Large open foyer, huge living room with cozy fireplace, sunroom, formal dining room. Renovated kitchen w/imported custom cabinetry. Luxurious master bath with steam shower, bidet, imported Italian tile and step down jetted tub! Huge custom walk in closet. Finished walk out lower level has 2nd full kitchen! Lovely private setting with 2 decks, in-ground pool! Great location for DC commuters!