6683 Fairfax Rd #84

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities courtyard parking

Well Apppointed Townhome in Downtown Bethesa - Desirable townhouse unit in premier courtyard location in Kenwood Forest backing to park and privacy. Wonderful location close-in Bethesda - walk to shopping, entertainment, dining, Metro, and trail. Kitchen has Silestone counters, microwave, washer/dryer. Large attic space with pull down steps. Handsome wood floors on main level.



Parking space #84



For more information or to schedule an appointment to view the property, please call Natalie Halem 301-655-3820

This is a Non-Smoking Property

Pets considered on a case-by-case basis.



NOTE: If you are interested in the property and submit a rental application, there is a non-refundable application fee of $40.00 for each adult applicant/occupant.

Menkis Real Estate Main Office: 301-946-4050

Equal Housing Opportunity



(RLNE5242399)