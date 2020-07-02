All apartments in Bethesda
6683 Fairfax Rd #84
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

6683 Fairfax Rd #84

6683 Fairfax Road · No Longer Available
Location

6683 Fairfax Road, Bethesda, MD 20815

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Well Apppointed Townhome in Downtown Bethesa - Desirable townhouse unit in premier courtyard location in Kenwood Forest backing to park and privacy. Wonderful location close-in Bethesda - walk to shopping, entertainment, dining, Metro, and trail. Kitchen has Silestone counters, microwave, washer/dryer. Large attic space with pull down steps. Handsome wood floors on main level.

Parking space #84

For more information or to schedule an appointment to view the property, please call Natalie Halem 301-655-3820
This is a Non-Smoking Property
Pets considered on a case-by-case basis.

NOTE: If you are interested in the property and submit a rental application, there is a non-refundable application fee of $40.00 for each adult applicant/occupant.
Menkis Real Estate Main Office: 301-946-4050
Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE5242399)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6683 Fairfax Rd #84 have any available units?
6683 Fairfax Rd #84 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 6683 Fairfax Rd #84 have?
Some of 6683 Fairfax Rd #84's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6683 Fairfax Rd #84 currently offering any rent specials?
6683 Fairfax Rd #84 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6683 Fairfax Rd #84 pet-friendly?
No, 6683 Fairfax Rd #84 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 6683 Fairfax Rd #84 offer parking?
Yes, 6683 Fairfax Rd #84 offers parking.
Does 6683 Fairfax Rd #84 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6683 Fairfax Rd #84 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6683 Fairfax Rd #84 have a pool?
No, 6683 Fairfax Rd #84 does not have a pool.
Does 6683 Fairfax Rd #84 have accessible units?
No, 6683 Fairfax Rd #84 does not have accessible units.
Does 6683 Fairfax Rd #84 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6683 Fairfax Rd #84 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6683 Fairfax Rd #84 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6683 Fairfax Rd #84 does not have units with air conditioning.

