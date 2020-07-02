6683 Fairfax Rd #84

Amenities
Well Apppointed Townhome in Downtown Bethesa - Desirable townhouse unit in premier courtyard location in Kenwood Forest backing to park and privacy. Wonderful location close-in Bethesda - walk to shopping, entertainment, dining, Metro, and trail. Kitchen has Silestone counters, microwave, washer/dryer. Large attic space with pull down steps. Handsome wood floors on main level.
Parking space #84
For more information or to schedule an appointment to view the property, please call Natalie Halem 301-655-3820
This is a Non-Smoking Property
Pets considered on a case-by-case basis.
NOTE: If you are interested in the property and submit a rental application, there is a non-refundable application fee of $40.00 for each adult applicant/occupant.
