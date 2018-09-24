6404 Middleburg Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Awesome 4 bedroom Split Level in close in Bethesda! - Welcome home to your spacious, split level, 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located in close in Bethesda walking distance to Pyle Middle School and Walt Whitman High Schools!



Enter into the main level which features a large living room, dining room and light filled table space kitchen.



Travel downstairs and you'll find a cozy den, bedroom, and a full bathroom. You'll also enjoy the convenient entrance to the garage and the back patio. Take a few more steps down and see you've also got a huge family room, laundry room and storage room.



Up a few stairs to the upper level, where you'll find 3 nice sized bedrooms. One of these is the master bedroom, with tons of closet space and its own private bathroom. The other 2 bedrooms share a large full bathroom.



Rounding out this fabulous home is a great deck off the the kitchen, and an expansive fenced in yard.



Please email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to make an appointment to see your next home!



Lease Terms:



Available 4/1/2020

12-month minimum lease

Tenant responsible for all utilities

Tenant responsible for yard maintenance and gutter cleaning

No smoking inside of property

Pets considered on a case by case basis



To Apply:



Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the 'apply now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee. Please be sure to upload a copy of your drivers license and last two pay stubs.



(RLNE3454944)