All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 6404 Middleburg Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
6404 Middleburg Lane
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM

6404 Middleburg Lane

6404 Middleburg Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6404 Middleburg Lane, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Awesome 4 bedroom Split Level in close in Bethesda! - Welcome home to your spacious, split level, 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located in close in Bethesda walking distance to Pyle Middle School and Walt Whitman High Schools!

Enter into the main level which features a large living room, dining room and light filled table space kitchen.

Travel downstairs and you'll find a cozy den, bedroom, and a full bathroom. You'll also enjoy the convenient entrance to the garage and the back patio. Take a few more steps down and see you've also got a huge family room, laundry room and storage room.

Up a few stairs to the upper level, where you'll find 3 nice sized bedrooms. One of these is the master bedroom, with tons of closet space and its own private bathroom. The other 2 bedrooms share a large full bathroom.

Rounding out this fabulous home is a great deck off the the kitchen, and an expansive fenced in yard.

Please email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to make an appointment to see your next home!

Lease Terms:

Available 4/1/2020
12-month minimum lease
Tenant responsible for all utilities
Tenant responsible for yard maintenance and gutter cleaning
No smoking inside of property
Pets considered on a case by case basis

To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the 'apply now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee. Please be sure to upload a copy of your drivers license and last two pay stubs.

(RLNE3454944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6404 Middleburg Lane have any available units?
6404 Middleburg Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 6404 Middleburg Lane have?
Some of 6404 Middleburg Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6404 Middleburg Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6404 Middleburg Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6404 Middleburg Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6404 Middleburg Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6404 Middleburg Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6404 Middleburg Lane offers parking.
Does 6404 Middleburg Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6404 Middleburg Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6404 Middleburg Lane have a pool?
No, 6404 Middleburg Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6404 Middleburg Lane have accessible units?
No, 6404 Middleburg Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6404 Middleburg Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6404 Middleburg Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6404 Middleburg Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6404 Middleburg Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Metropolitan
7620 Old Georgetown Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Brody
4901 Montgomery Lane
Bethesda, MD 20814
Pooks Hill Tower & Court
3 Pooks Hill Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Element 28
100 Commerce Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814
Flats 8300
8300 Wisconsin Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
7770 Norfolk
7770 Norfolk Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail
5325 Westbard Ave
Bethesda, MD 20816
Gallery Bethesda II
4850 Rugby Avenue
Bethesda, MD 20814

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 BedroomsBethesda 2 Bedrooms
Bethesda Apartments with BalconyBethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University