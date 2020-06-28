Move-in ready. Large end unit TH, freshly painted, new carpet. Hardwoods on main level. Big updated kitchen. Deck off Kitchen. Laundry on main level. Two car garage. Ideal location just off Wisconsin Avenue.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5443 WHITLEY PARK TER #TH-31 have any available units?
5443 WHITLEY PARK TER #TH-31 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5443 WHITLEY PARK TER #TH-31 have?
Some of 5443 WHITLEY PARK TER #TH-31's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5443 WHITLEY PARK TER #TH-31 currently offering any rent specials?
5443 WHITLEY PARK TER #TH-31 is not currently offering any rent specials.