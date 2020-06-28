All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated September 29 2019 at 7:48 PM

5443 WHITLEY PARK TER #TH-31

5443 Whitley Park Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

5443 Whitley Park Terrace, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move-in ready. Large end unit TH, freshly painted, new carpet. Hardwoods on main level. Big updated kitchen. Deck off Kitchen. Laundry on main level. Two car garage. Ideal location just off Wisconsin Avenue.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5443 WHITLEY PARK TER #TH-31 have any available units?
5443 WHITLEY PARK TER #TH-31 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5443 WHITLEY PARK TER #TH-31 have?
Some of 5443 WHITLEY PARK TER #TH-31's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5443 WHITLEY PARK TER #TH-31 currently offering any rent specials?
5443 WHITLEY PARK TER #TH-31 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5443 WHITLEY PARK TER #TH-31 pet-friendly?
No, 5443 WHITLEY PARK TER #TH-31 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5443 WHITLEY PARK TER #TH-31 offer parking?
Yes, 5443 WHITLEY PARK TER #TH-31 offers parking.
Does 5443 WHITLEY PARK TER #TH-31 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5443 WHITLEY PARK TER #TH-31 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5443 WHITLEY PARK TER #TH-31 have a pool?
No, 5443 WHITLEY PARK TER #TH-31 does not have a pool.
Does 5443 WHITLEY PARK TER #TH-31 have accessible units?
No, 5443 WHITLEY PARK TER #TH-31 does not have accessible units.
Does 5443 WHITLEY PARK TER #TH-31 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5443 WHITLEY PARK TER #TH-31 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5443 WHITLEY PARK TER #TH-31 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5443 WHITLEY PARK TER #TH-31 does not have units with air conditioning.
