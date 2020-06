Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Gorgeous 4BR 3.5BA Home with detached garage in Bethesda. Renovated in 2007 features crown molding, built-ins, dual climate zones, plenty of closet space and storage, finished basement with wine storage closet. Near Friendship Heights Metro, Shopping, and Recreation. Bike into Georgetown, and DC. This one will go quickly in this condition and price!