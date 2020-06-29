All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

5203 Elsmere Ave

5203 Elsmere Avenue · (301) 237-4950
Location

5203 Elsmere Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20814

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5203 Elsmere Ave · Avail. Sep 1

$3,500

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5203 Elsmere Ave Available 09/01/20 Surprisingly Spacious Cape Cod Close to Downtown Bethesda! - Welcome to your surprisingly spacious Cape Cod located less than 2 miles to downtown Bethesda. The main level features a kitchen for way too many chefs, dining area, living room, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and a den/office. Upstairs offers 2 bedrooms and another full bathroom. The finished basement is great for added square footage to your home. To enjoy your outdoor space there's a brick patio to spend time with your friends or family. Store things, including your car, in the detached garage.

Please email (no phone calls) Scott Goldberg at Scott@StreamlineManagement.com to see this property!

Lease terms:
12 month minimum lease
Pets considered on a case by case basis
No smoking
Resident responsible for water, gas & electric
Renter's insurance policy required

(RLNE5907022)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5203 Elsmere Ave have any available units?
5203 Elsmere Ave has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5203 Elsmere Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5203 Elsmere Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5203 Elsmere Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5203 Elsmere Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5203 Elsmere Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5203 Elsmere Ave offers parking.
Does 5203 Elsmere Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5203 Elsmere Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5203 Elsmere Ave have a pool?
No, 5203 Elsmere Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5203 Elsmere Ave have accessible units?
No, 5203 Elsmere Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5203 Elsmere Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5203 Elsmere Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5203 Elsmere Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5203 Elsmere Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
