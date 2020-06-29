Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

5203 Elsmere Ave Available 09/01/20 Surprisingly Spacious Cape Cod Close to Downtown Bethesda! - Welcome to your surprisingly spacious Cape Cod located less than 2 miles to downtown Bethesda. The main level features a kitchen for way too many chefs, dining area, living room, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and a den/office. Upstairs offers 2 bedrooms and another full bathroom. The finished basement is great for added square footage to your home. To enjoy your outdoor space there's a brick patio to spend time with your friends or family. Store things, including your car, in the detached garage.



Please email (no phone calls) Scott Goldberg at Scott@StreamlineManagement.com to see this property!



Lease terms:

12 month minimum lease

Pets considered on a case by case basis

No smoking

Resident responsible for water, gas & electric

Renter's insurance policy required



